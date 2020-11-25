Boity on how her 'ancestors shocked' her when it came to her rap career
Media personality turned rapper Boity Thulo continues to be gobsmacked by her ancestors who she reiterates are always hard at work to grant her all she's ever dreamt of.
Taking to Twitter, the Bakae hitmaker shared that her success was all thanks to her ancestors.
While embarking on a musical journey was not part of her plans, Boity revealed that her success so far in her short music career was beyond her wildest dreams.
Boity explained that all she wanted to do was record one song, but little did she know last year that she'd reel in so many accolades.
Lol! It’s me thinking I just wanted to record 1 song nyana not knowing there were platinum plaques waiting for me in the near future.... Lol! The ancestors will shock you! 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Gogo Nomakhwezi ✨🕯 (@Boity) November 23, 2020
Boity made history last year by becoming the first SA female rapper to reach platinum status, for her single Wuz Dat.
Boity was honoured along with other chart-toppers in the music scene at Universal Music Group's Night For The Stars award ceremony in November last year and, despite receiving a lukewarm response on the debut single in 2018, the star sure was right that it was only “the beginning”.
The platinum-selling news came as a victory for Boity, who has in the past been criticised by haters for her bars and accused of using a ghostwriter.
In a short sit-down interview with TshisaLIVE, a shaken yet grateful Boity mentioned that the 3.4 million streams the single got came as a shock to her.
“I don't know ... I didn't pray for this. So, I'm not prepared ... you know.
“There wasn't a specific moment when I told myself I wanted to rap. I think it was when Nasty C called me and said, 'I think there's something there', and I think there was a little shift that said, 'maybe, actually'.
“It might have been when I was playing around an idea and then I was like; 'nah'. And then the moment I felt my soul gravitate towards it and I was like, 'can I, should I ... maybe?' Yeah, from then on I was like, 'let's see'.”