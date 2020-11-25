TshisaLIVE

Jessica Nkosi lashes out against body shaming

25 November 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Jessica Nkosi is hurt by body shamers.
Actress Jessica Nkosi is hurt by body shamers.
Image: Jessica Nkosi/Instagram

Actress Jessica Nkosi has clapped back at body shamers for the insulting comments made to her on her TL, saying she was very happy using the block button.

The actress, who has been vocal about her weight loss journey since giving birth to her baby girl Nami Dlamini, has revealed her struggles to get her old banging body back. 

Jessica's admission comes after she shared a cute snap of herself at the gym, making mention that she'd rather stay comfortably in her bed. 

While some of her followers were taken by how gorgeous she looks in the pictures, trolls started to make fun of her. 

Jessica later took to her Instagram Stories and clapped back at the trolls.

"The vile, mean, horrible things people say though. I'm very happy about the block button. Kodwa nje, it really does hurt.

"Like why would you attack me about my body? "I know my body, trust me, I look at it every day, and I live in it. Manje wena, you feel a need to point stuff out as if I do not know. Just live your life. I actually really do not want to hear your negativity here." 

In March, The Queen actress revealed how fed up she was with unsolicited opinions on her TL, especially from people who don't even fall under her 1.1m-strong following on Twitter.

She also let it be known that she planned to go on a blocking spree should she sense some type of shade thrown at her. 

“It’s actually so annoying when a person who doesn’t even follow you comments on your posts, futhi acommente umsuzo nje! First of all you’re a creep and get off my page. I block creeps who don’t follow me but still magically comment on my tweets,” she wrote.

Jessica emphasised that if you don't follow her, she doesn't want to know your opinion.

“They are not allowed to comment! I don’t want their opinion. If you don’t follow someone phuma nje kuye.”

Jessica Nkosi says she prefers VNs and now fans wanna slide into her DMs!

The star says it's either a voice note or no reply!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mzansi Magic mum about reports on 'Isibaya' being axed

It is unclear whether Isibaya will be on our TV screens for much longer.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Master KG responds to President Ramaphosa's calls for SA to do the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge

And the cast of 'The Queen' are already on it
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘How many more?’- Cassper calls for justice after Thandeka Mdeliswa's shooting

"There's only so much one can do as a citizen, nje. The president needs to act! He needs to show up! Men need to act now!"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma shuts down Thuli Phongolo dating rumours: 'I don't know her' TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper Nyovest opens up about Malawian roots leading up to concert in Malawi TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA is totes smitten with Nellie Tembe, and there are receipts to prove it TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi shows up P-Diddy with a video of his excellent swimming skills TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane & Rorisang Thandekiso totes owned the #JohnVuligate ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X