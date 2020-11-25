Jessica Nkosi lashes out against body shaming

Actress Jessica Nkosi has clapped back at body shamers for the insulting comments made to her on her TL, saying she was very happy using the block button.

The actress, who has been vocal about her weight loss journey since giving birth to her baby girl Nami Dlamini, has revealed her struggles to get her old banging body back.

Jessica's admission comes after she shared a cute snap of herself at the gym, making mention that she'd rather stay comfortably in her bed.

While some of her followers were taken by how gorgeous she looks in the pictures, trolls started to make fun of her.

Jessica later took to her Instagram Stories and clapped back at the trolls.

"The vile, mean, horrible things people say though. I'm very happy about the block button. Kodwa nje, it really does hurt.

"Like why would you attack me about my body? "I know my body, trust me, I look at it every day, and I live in it. Manje wena, you feel a need to point stuff out as if I do not know. Just live your life. I actually really do not want to hear your negativity here."