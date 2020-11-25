Refilwe Modiselle gets candid about the struggles faced by children with albinism

Actress Refilwe Modiselle has spoken out against the daily injustices faced by children with albinism.

Talking from her personal experiences, the star hopes her call to help doesn't fall on deaf ears.

After the model asked her followers on Twitter for help with donating spectacles to children with albinism, Refilwe highlighted how many children are unable to access glasses.

“I pray a brand, optometrist, specialist or manufacturer hears me because it cuts deep when I hear there are kids with albinism struggling in school because of eyesight and with no help or affordability for specs. One mustn't have an education because you can't see or read. No,” Refilwe wrote.