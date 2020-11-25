TshisaLIVE

'You guys don't know what you want': Thuli Phongolo hits back at Duduzane Zuma romance rumours

25 November 2020 - 11:00
Thuli Phongolo says she doesn't know Duduzane Zuma.
Image: Via Thuli's Instagram

Actress Thuli Phongolo has hit back at rumours about dating Duduzane Zuma, saying she does not know the controversial businessman.

Thuli set the record straight on Twitter after one user said Duduzane's denial of the pair's relationship in a recent interview with Mac-G was suspicious.

In the interview, Duduzane denied knowing Thuli, saying he is used to rumours being spread about him and that he has never met her.

The actress replied to the Twitter user, saying she has never met former president Jacob Zuma's son.

She said her fans did not know what they wanted and that they were reaching by trying to make her and Duduzane a thing. 

Rumours that the two were dating starting making the rounds on social media after Thuli apparently posted a now-deleted picture of a man who reportedly has the same tattoo as Duduzane.

Earlier this month, Thuli laughed off the rumours, saying she was now scared to post because people go as far as “investigating” tattoos.

“Sesisaba nokuposta ke manje ngoba investigata nama-tattoo phela nina, iindaba zabantu nizazi ukundlula yezenu,” she said, which translates to “we are afraid of even posting now because you guys investigate tattoos and you know people's business better than you know yours!"

