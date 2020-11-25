'You guys don't know what you want': Thuli Phongolo hits back at Duduzane Zuma romance rumours

Actress Thuli Phongolo has hit back at rumours about dating Duduzane Zuma, saying she does not know the controversial businessman.

Thuli set the record straight on Twitter after one user said Duduzane's denial of the pair's relationship in a recent interview with Mac-G was suspicious.

In the interview, Duduzane denied knowing Thuli, saying he is used to rumours being spread about him and that he has never met her.

The actress replied to the Twitter user, saying she has never met former president Jacob Zuma's son.

She said her fans did not know what they wanted and that they were reaching by trying to make her and Duduzane a thing.