Faith Nketsi hits back at Twitter: 'This place is toxic but I used that to turn myself into a star'
Talk about making lemonade out of lemons people throw at you. Well, that's what reality TV star and rapper Faith Nketsi did with the negativity Twitter threw at her.
The rapper, who constantly gets trolled on the socials, took to Twitter and revealed how the negativity made her boss up when it came to a lot of things.
"This is probably the most toxic social media platform, but let me tell you, all that negativity made me a big girl. A boss! I am the girl I think I am, and I know I am going to be the woman I desire to be," she expressed.
While she embarked on a rap journey last year, Faith found herself having to clap back at music haters, stating she uses the negativity to fuel her.
With the help of hitmaker DJ Maphorisa, Faith launched a music career late last year, however her debut tracks met with some criticism as people described her songs as whack with many saying she should stick to twerking or reality shows.
As Maphorisa continued to be accused of “playing the nation” by backing Faith in her rap career, she on the other hand was not having any of it.
Using the negativity as a push, Faith posted a picture of herself on stage telling Mzansi that nothing was going to stop her shine.
“I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me,” she captioned the snap on Instagram.
Faith is not the first celeb to call out Black Twitter. A few days ago, businesswoman and TV personality Bonang Matheba expressed her disgust at the hate on the platform using the words, “This place has become filthy. So unfortunate… yuck!”.