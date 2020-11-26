TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Baba Ngwemabala finally shines on ‘Izangoma Zodumo’ for her ‘calm nature’

After weeks of Gogo Maweni hogging the shine, Ngwemabala's calmness won her some fans' love

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
26 November 2020 - 18:00
Fans love that Izangoma Zodumo's Gogo Ngwemabala is calm.
Fans love that Izangoma Zodumo's Gogo Ngwemabala is calm.
Image: Instagram/Prudence Magagula

After weeks of Gogo Maweni hogging the spotlight and sparking the most reactions out of viewers of the controversial sangoma reality show, Izangoma Zodumo, Baba Ngwemabala, aka Prudence Magagula, has reminded fans that she's part of the show and they love her.

The second star of the reality show, Prudence has mostly fallen under the radar in comparison to the larger-than-life personality of Gogo Maweni and her initiate Khanyile ... plus all her pets (two snakes, an owl and a tortoise). Even though both of the sangomas' lifestyles have been shown in the past episodes, Prudence and her calm nature didn't get much reaction out of fans of the show, with the exception of this week.

Fans of the show gave Prudence her flowers this week as they expressed just how much they love her calm nature. Viewers of the show took to Twitter to explain that they actually realised that they appreciate the different approach Prudence has to sharing her work and her life. They love that she explained things thoroughly and that no matter the chaos around her, she remained chilled and focused.

Ngwe is a pleasure to watch because she really tries her best to explain what ubuSangoma (I hope I’m allowed to say this) entails. It’s always easy to listen to her bc she’s always so calm,” one tweep said.

“Ngwe has been showing all her work, kore wa bereka we even see her clients and how she teaches mathwasane which is refreshing,” said another tweep.

Check out the reactions below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

LISTEN | Gogo Maweni of 'Izangoma Zodumo' on Jackie Phamotse's 'snakes for wealth' claims

She also opened up about her love for her two pet snakes and a tortoise, and slammed “fake” sangomas who lie to desperate customers.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Moonchild on Gorillaz, international limelight and 'Izangoma Zodumo'

“People are afraid of sex when they come from sex. I'm not surprised they feel this way about ancestry,” said Moonchild.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mzansi Magic responds to criticism that new sangoma show 'disrespects African tradition'

"The show does not intend to mock and disrespect anyone's religion, spiritual practices or anyone practising Ubungoma."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

LISTEN | Gogo Maweni on 'witchcraft comments' & backlash to 'Izangoma Zodumo'

Makgotso "Gogo Maweni" Makopa gives fans a front row seat into her life.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'You guys don't know what you want': Thuli Phongolo hits back at Duduzane Zuma ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Always remind my children I love them' — friends speak fondly about Mshoza at ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper Nyovest opens up about Malawian roots leading up to concert in Malawi TshisaLIVE
  4. Duduzane Zuma shuts down Thuli Phongolo dating rumours: 'I don't know her' TshisaLIVE
  5. Jessica Nkosi lashes out against body shaming TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X