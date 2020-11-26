Master KG slams haters claiming he didn’t deserve Style award and then bags UK award nod!

While Mzansi agrees that musician Master KG deserves the music and influence awards he's been bagging, being awarded the Most Stylish SA Icon award didn't sit well with many people on the TL and Master KG has come out to address them.

The Limpopo-born musician has been on the roll, bagging each and every award he's been nominated for in the past few weeks and receiving support and admiration for each one, until his most recent win at the annual Style Awards.

The musician said, for him, it was more an accolade for his musical achievements globally.

“Myself winning an SA Style Award is an accolade for achievement in the music industry, for making my mark and embracing people globally. It's not about how I dress, I hope people understand,” he wrote on his Twitter.