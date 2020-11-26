TshisaLIVE

Master KG slams haters claiming he didn’t deserve Style award and then bags UK award nod!

The MOBO Awards are dubbed UK’s biggest celebration of black music and culture ...

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
26 November 2020 - 10:00
Musician Master KG keeps slaying 2020.
Musician Master KG keeps slaying 2020.
Image: Instagram/Master KG

While Mzansi agrees that musician Master KG deserves the music and influence awards he's been bagging, being awarded the Most Stylish SA Icon award didn't sit well with many people on the TL and Master KG has come out to address them.

The Limpopo-born musician has been on the roll, bagging each and every award he's been nominated for in the past few weeks and receiving support and admiration for each one, until his most recent win at the annual Style Awards.

 The musician said, for him, it was more an accolade for his musical achievements globally.

“Myself winning an SA Style Award is an accolade for achievement in the music industry, for making my mark and embracing people globally. It's not about how I dress, I hope people understand,” he wrote on his Twitter.

The winners in the ten categories of the awards were announced ahead of a Covid-conscious, invite-only awards ceremony, which took place in Sandton, Johannesburg, on November 22. It was at the glitzy event, that the person honoured in the 11th category — Most Stylish SA Icon — was revealed as being Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG.

The DJ wasn't the only person tweeps seemed to have a problem with ... there were a couple of people who questioned the winners of the other categories as well.

Master KG, Blue Mbombo named among SA's most stylish

Celebs shone bright on the winner's list of the 2020 South African Style Awards
Lifestyle
6 days ago

The Jerusalema hitmaker quickly got over the hate because he bagged yet another prestigious award nomination and had to celebrate.

Certainly the “too blessed to be stressed” poster boy, Master KG took to his Twitter to express his gratitude over being selected among Africa's very best talent to contest for the Best African Act at the 2020 MOBO Awards.

Nominated at this year #MOBOAwards Damm So Blessed to be part of this,” the DJ tweeted before asking his fans to vote for him.

The MOBO Awards are dubbed UK’s biggest celebration of black music and culture. They will take place on December 9, live-streamed for the very first time on YouTube.

Master KG is nominated among the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Stonebwoy.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 SA Style Awards

Rachel Kolisi, Ayanda Thabethe, Blue Mbombo and more — here’s who nailed their wardrobe choices and who failed on the fashion front.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

SNAPS | Siya Kolisi gushes over how cute Rachel looked at the SA Style Awards

Some looks at the Style Awards 2020 had tweeps asking: "Kanti what is denim couture?"
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

7 awards in 2 weeks? Master KG bags another big award at MUMA

Yah no... if "2020 is my year" was a person, it is mos def Master KG!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Master KG wins big at Afrima Awards

Wow! Master KG keeps winning!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'You guys don't know what you want': Thuli Phongolo hits back at Duduzane Zuma ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Always remind my children I love them' — friends speak fondly about Mshoza at ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper Nyovest opens up about Malawian roots leading up to concert in Malawi TshisaLIVE
  4. Duduzane Zuma shuts down Thuli Phongolo dating rumours: 'I don't know her' TshisaLIVE
  5. Jessica Nkosi lashes out against body shaming TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X