Master KG slams haters claiming he didn’t deserve Style award and then bags UK award nod!
While Mzansi agrees that musician Master KG deserves the music and influence awards he's been bagging, being awarded the Most Stylish SA Icon award didn't sit well with many people on the TL and Master KG has come out to address them.
The Limpopo-born musician has been on the roll, bagging each and every award he's been nominated for in the past few weeks and receiving support and admiration for each one, until his most recent win at the annual Style Awards.
The musician said, for him, it was more an accolade for his musical achievements globally.
“Myself winning an SA Style Award is an accolade for achievement in the music industry, for making my mark and embracing people globally. It's not about how I dress, I hope people understand,” he wrote on his Twitter.
The winners in the ten categories of the awards were announced ahead of a Covid-conscious, invite-only awards ceremony, which took place in Sandton, Johannesburg, on November 22. It was at the glitzy event, that the person honoured in the 11th category — Most Stylish SA Icon — was revealed as being Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG.
The DJ wasn't the only person tweeps seemed to have a problem with ... there were a couple of people who questioned the winners of the other categories as well.
The Jerusalema hitmaker quickly got over the hate because he bagged yet another prestigious award nomination and had to celebrate.
Certainly the “too blessed to be stressed” poster boy, Master KG took to his Twitter to express his gratitude over being selected among Africa's very best talent to contest for the Best African Act at the 2020 MOBO Awards.
“Nominated at this year #MOBOAwards Damm So Blessed to be part of this,” the DJ tweeted before asking his fans to vote for him.
The MOBO Awards are dubbed UK’s biggest celebration of black music and culture. They will take place on December 9, live-streamed for the very first time on YouTube.
Master KG is nominated among the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Stonebwoy.
Nominated at this year #MOBOAwards Damm So Blessed to be part of this❤❤🙏🙏 https://t.co/485p4bnl7e— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) November 24, 2020