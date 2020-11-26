Minnie Dlamini Jones serves flames in post-preggy 'snapback' pic
Talk about a snapback! Within just a week of giving birth to baby Makhosini, TV presenter Minnie Dlamini Jones is showing off her sizzling hot body.
Last week Sunday, the new mommy took to social media to announce the arrival of her bundle of joy she shares with her husband Quinton.
While the duties of being a new mother require late night feeds and a lack of rest, little did Mzansi know that Mrs Jones would snap back this hard, so soon!
The TV presenter took to Instagram and shared a blazing hot picture of how she looks now that she's a new mother, leaving her fans and followers stanning even harder at how sexy and gorgeous she looks.
In September, Minnie took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy with a picture of herself on Instagram in traditional wear cradling her baby bump.
In a heartwarming and emotional message, she lifted the lid on the pain her family had endured last year and how her baby son was immensely welcomed.
“Starting a family with you, Mr Jones, is a dream come true and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss. However, God has proven to us that with death comes new life, and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly,” she said in her post.
When she and her hubby celebrated their third wedding anniversary, Minnie gushed about Quinton, telling her followers she always knew he would be the father of her children.
“About this time three years ago I married the father of my future children. I knew Quinton was the one as he embodied all my dad's best qualities. I had the biggest crush on him. I knew I wanted his babies, lol.”