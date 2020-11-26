TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini Jones serves flames in post-preggy 'snapback' pic

26 November 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Minnie Dlamini Jones is serving body shortly after giving birth.
Minnie Dlamini Jones is serving body shortly after giving birth.
Image: Minnie Dlamini Jones/ Instagram

Talk about a snapback! Within just a week of giving birth to baby Makhosini, TV presenter Minnie Dlamini Jones is showing off her sizzling hot body.

Last week Sunday, the new mommy took to social media to announce the arrival of her bundle of joy she shares with her husband Quinton.

While the duties of being a new mother require late night feeds and a lack of rest, little did Mzansi know that Mrs Jones would snap back this hard, so soon! 

The TV presenter took to Instagram and shared a blazing hot picture of how she looks now that she's a new mother, leaving her fans and followers stanning even harder at how sexy and gorgeous she looks.

In September, Minnie took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy with a picture of herself on Instagram in traditional wear cradling her baby bump.

In a heartwarming and emotional message, she lifted the lid on the pain her family had endured last year and how her baby son was immensely welcomed.

Starting a family with you, Mr Jones, is a dream come true and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss. However, God has proven to us that with death comes new life, and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly,” she said in her post.

When she and her hubby celebrated their third wedding anniversary, Minnie gushed about Quinton, telling her followers she always knew he would be the father of her children.

About this time three years ago I married the father of my future children. I knew Quinton was the one as he embodied all my dad's best qualities. I had the biggest crush on him. I knew I wanted his babies, lol.” 

Kwesta’s wife Yolanda fuming after 5 fake IG accounts for baby Kenya pop up

"My child is barely even a week old. Who told y'all I needed help creating a page for her?" an angry Yolanda asked.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Minnie Dlamini gives praise to 'amazing' hubby for support in their parenthood journey

"I could cry at how great he is with the kid," Minnie wrote on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

New mom Minnie Dlamini-Jones slams fake IG accounts in her son's name

One fake account follows 3,378 people and already has a whooping 150k followers!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ncawww! Minnie Dlamini-Jones & hubby Quinton welcome their son, Makhosini

Welcome to the world Netha Makhosini Jones.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'You guys don't know what you want': Thuli Phongolo hits back at Duduzane Zuma ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Always remind my children I love them' — friends speak fondly about Mshoza at ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper Nyovest opens up about Malawian roots leading up to concert in Malawi TshisaLIVE
  4. Duduzane Zuma shuts down Thuli Phongolo dating rumours: 'I don't know her' TshisaLIVE
  5. Jessica Nkosi lashes out against body shaming TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X