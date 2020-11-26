Prince Kaybee gets nod from Time magazine but bemoans not being celebrated at home
'I wish someone else could’ve got the nod, really tired of these wins and don’t get celebrated enough'
Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee is not too stoked by the recognition he's received from US publication Time for his song, Uwrongo, which features Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku.
The renowned magazine featured Kaybee's hit song on its coveted “10 Best Songs of 2020” list. Taking the ninth spot, Uwrongo made the cut as the only African song.
While the news brought excitement to Kaybee's fans, he took to Twitter and expressed how “nice” it was to get the nod from the magazine but wished the recognition had gone to someone else.
“Really tired of these wins and don't get celebrated enough,” he wrote, adding to the “shade” in the South African music industry.
I wish someone else could’ve gotten the nod, really tired of these wins and don’t get celebrated enough, I mean even the person reporting this couldn’t even tag me. But this is nice❤️ https://t.co/czs5z5DjZN— PROJECT HOPE (@PrinceKaybee_SA) November 25, 2020
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kaybee clarified that he was quite excited by the news, it was the lack of celebration on home soil that he bemoaned.
Kaybee has been pushing the narrative that he's not really celebrated by Mzansi but rather criticised or “hated”.
In October, the DJ took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on how one can never satisfy people who are always out to get you. He explained that it was usually that same group of people who will later claim to have supported him.
The DJ let it be known that that kind of behaviour will get those people nowhere with him, especially if he knows that they may have been sceptical about his success.
“People say you are successful after you survived all their efforts trying to kill you, they then clap and call you boss or grootman out of shame. They are still not happy.”