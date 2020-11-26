SA celebs react to the death of football great Diego Maradona
SA celebs and the world at large are mourning the death of football legend, Diego Maradona, who died at the age of 60 on Wednesday.
According to Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player, the soccer great, who was widely regarded as one of the best to ever play the game, died of a heart attack at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina's capital.
Media reports state that Diego had recently been battling health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma a few weeks ago.
The fallen legend held a special place in the hearts of SA celebs, from the likes of DJ Fresh to Robert Marawa, who took to Twitter to express great shock and sadness at the news of his death.
Actor Vuyolwethu Ngcukana reacted to the news of his death by calling Diego a “true legend”.
Rapper Maggz, meanwhile, took the time to commemorate other well known legends who recently passed away, such as soccer star Anele Ngcongca and kwaito star Nomasonto “Mshoza” Maswanganyi.
During his time in SA in 2010, Diego said he would never forget the day he visited two historically disadvantaged schools in Tshwane. He also visited a secondary school in Soweto.
Speaking to South African Government News Agency, Diego said, “I have received many welcomes in my football career across the world, but the warmth you have shown me will make me not to forget this day in my lifetime.
“With each kiss and every hug, I felt I had a friend, so this is not our last visit to your area as we are still coming back during the Fifa World Cup.”