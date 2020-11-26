SA celebs react to the death of football great Diego Maradona

SA celebs and the world at large are mourning the death of football legend, Diego Maradona, who died at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

According to Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player, the soccer great, who was widely regarded as one of the best to ever play the game, died of a heart attack at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina's capital.

Media reports state that Diego had recently been battling health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma a few weeks ago.

The fallen legend held a special place in the hearts of SA celebs, from the likes of DJ Fresh to Robert Marawa, who took to Twitter to express great shock and sadness at the news of his death.