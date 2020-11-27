TshisaLIVE

DJ Fresh calls out record labels for payola

'Sadly until the bigger labels are called out for #payola and for blocking the listing of certain artists, we shall continue down this abyss!'

27 November 2020 - 08:25 By Masego Seemela
DJ Fresh is calling for illegal dealings in the radio industry to stop.
Image: Simphiwe Mkhwanazi/2016 Loerie Awards

Veteran radio broadcaster DJ Fresh is calling for systems in the radio industry that always compromise artists to be done away with. 

The seasoned broadcaster shared his views on Twitter where he agreed with industry mate YFM radio host, DJ Ankletap, who brought up the issue of payola. 

Taking to Twitter, Fresh gave Ankletap a shoutout for not falling prey to payola. “Sadly until the bigger labels are called out for #payola and for blocking the listing of certain artists, we shall continue down this abyss!”

Fresh's shoutout comes after Ankletap called out a music manager for wanting him to plug his artist for a sum of money.

Feeling that the manager was wrong, Ankletap took to Twitter to address his frustrations. 

“This dude gets my number from someone and literally tries to bribe me. Offering me money to plug and play his artist's music. I will NEVER accept payola to play music, consider your label dead to me broer.

“This is what happens when skrr skrrs think starting a record label is the coolest idea they have ever had. Please respect the music industry ... also, if your song hashtag trends because you giving away airtime it doesn't mean the song is hot, it means people want airtime. Bribery won't take you far,” the YFM DJ wrote. 

While DJ Fresh gave Ankletap a pat on the back for not giving in to payola, in June he revealed how dangerous his job was as he's had death threats, his home was petrol bombed and he's been shot at all because of his line of work. 

The 947 radio host lifted the lid on harassment he has received for comments he made on air over the years. 

Fresh spoke out about the dangers of the job during a conversation with 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser on Eusebius's last day at the station in June.

Applauding Eusebius for speaking truth to power, Fresh stated that being the “voice for the voiceless” often came with serious risks.

“Telling my own story, because of stuff I’ve spoken about on the radio, I’ve received death threats, my home has been petrol bombed, I’ve been shot at. These are things I don’t necessarily talk about because that is neither here nor there. I just take them as occupational hazards.

“I’ve endured all of that not even speaking truth to power half as much as you do, and still you continue to do it,” Fresh said

