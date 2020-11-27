DJ Fresh calls out record labels for payola

While DJ Fresh gave Ankletap a pat on the back for not giving in to payola, in June he revealed how dangerous his job was as he's had death threats, his home was petrol bombed and he's been shot at all because of his line of work.

The 947 radio host lifted the lid on harassment he has received for comments he made on air over the years.

Fresh spoke out about the dangers of the job during a conversation with 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser on Eusebius's last day at the station in June.

Applauding Eusebius for speaking truth to power, Fresh stated that being the “voice for the voiceless” often came with serious risks.

“Telling my own story, because of stuff I’ve spoken about on the radio, I’ve received death threats, my home has been petrol bombed, I’ve been shot at. These are things I don’t necessarily talk about because that is neither here nor there. I just take them as occupational hazards.

“I’ve endured all of that not even speaking truth to power half as much as you do, and still you continue to do it,” Fresh said