IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nesthembu' fans agree that the kids have the 'X' factor!

Seemingly over polygamist Musa Mseleku, his four wives and their drama, Uthando Nes'thembu fans are gravitating towards the kids, as the show continues to focus on the young reality TV stars.

Fans appear to be over Musa's conservative and often “patriarchal” talks or his desire for wife number five. They also seem to be tired of the ever-present topic of MaKhumalo's infertility. As it stands, most fans have chosen their camps when it comes to which of the wives they love the most.

By now, fans know that MaCele will always be rude and sometimes bully the other wives, but she has a soft spot for all the kids. They know that MaYeni will put you in your lane using the calmest of voices, all while playing level number 2275 on Candy Crush. They know that MaNgwabe almost always seems indifferent to everything happening around her, sis puts her head down, studies and only comes out to remind fans that she's also Musa's wife in the family meetings.

So the addition of the kids as cast members that fans now have an opportunity to get to know, has been highly welcomed by tweeps. The kids bring a different, much-needed energy to the reality show and they are proving to be more popular than their folks at the moment.

