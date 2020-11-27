IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nesthembu' fans agree that the kids have the 'X' factor!
From Abongwe to Mnini ... the kids are carrying the show on their backs ... tbh
Seemingly over polygamist Musa Mseleku, his four wives and their drama, Uthando Nes'thembu fans are gravitating towards the kids, as the show continues to focus on the young reality TV stars.
Fans appear to be over Musa's conservative and often “patriarchal” talks or his desire for wife number five. They also seem to be tired of the ever-present topic of MaKhumalo's infertility. As it stands, most fans have chosen their camps when it comes to which of the wives they love the most.
By now, fans know that MaCele will always be rude and sometimes bully the other wives, but she has a soft spot for all the kids. They know that MaYeni will put you in your lane using the calmest of voices, all while playing level number 2275 on Candy Crush. They know that MaNgwabe almost always seems indifferent to everything happening around her, sis puts her head down, studies and only comes out to remind fans that she's also Musa's wife in the family meetings.
So the addition of the kids as cast members that fans now have an opportunity to get to know, has been highly welcomed by tweeps. The kids bring a different, much-needed energy to the reality show and they are proving to be more popular than their folks at the moment.
Just check out this snippet below:
😂😂😂😂😂Im dead #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/IXyKWjaqN5— MadamWife❤️💍 (@MmeMadam) November 21, 2020
If Musa intends on having season six, then he better listen to what these tweeps have to say ... The man just needs to give the kids more screen time please, they have that thing! *insert Hlaudi gesture here*
Here are some reactions:
The kids add a refreshing element to the show yaz #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/hHgpJFLGgv— 🌺Phumz Vilakazi🌺 (@PhumzVilakazi) November 26, 2020
We want to see more of @MusaMseleku_ kids on our national tv they bring the best out #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/9PCvvVOMsc— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) November 26, 2020
We need to see more of the kids 🥰🥰 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/I1nfEyRHp2— Onkul M o s h e (@MoscowPatroon) November 26, 2020
Mnini is definitely his mother's child #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/EjTHZZVFG9— Kay💖 (@KhussYako) November 26, 2020
“Bheka uAvini lapho Baba bheka setha” Mnini is life😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— GeeMawabo (@GeeNtuli) November 26, 2020
I love how Msleku is being a father to his kids...Building a good relationship #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/K0UW7bkRjg— Ledientle.💚🌻 (@NaleLedi) November 26, 2020
#UthandoneSthembu I'm here for Abongwe's entrance next week 😂😂❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TXYNW0rXhf— LungileNdlovu🐣 (@BoyabenyathiLu) November 26, 2020
Only Musa can bake a cake while wearing a jacket, looking like he's about to chair a home affairs portfolio committee. 😐#uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/W6keED1afD— Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) November 26, 2020
Mseleku’s kids are my fave cast members 😂😂❤️#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/Wk6qrr2bSB— Kiddrica shipper⭐️ (@lethabomothoa_) November 26, 2020
Abongwe, I can’t wait for next week #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/zImSoUrtAk— Misfit (@_Misfit_Misfit) November 26, 2020