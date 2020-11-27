TshisaLIVE

Lerato K: 'You guys are always telling us to give, but you can’t give out a slice of bread'

27 November 2020 - 16:00
Lerato Kganyago called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to follow in Scotland's example by making sanitary pads free.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

TV presenter Lerato Kganyago clapped back at a tweep for not doing their research on her charitable work in the fight against period poverty.

With the news of Scotland making access to sanitary pads a legal right, Soweto TV host Lerato K took to Twitter with truth bombs about access to women's health in SA.

The star first called on President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying SA should be following Scotland example for all to have access to sanitary products.

“If Scotland can do this, why can’t we, Cyril Ramaphosa. Every girl child and woman who struggles to have access to sanitary products looks up to you to help us make period poverty history!” tweeted the star.

Many fans praised the star's call for action.

However, there was one tweep who thought Lerato should be giving away free pads instead of asking the government to change its policies.

The DJ quickly schooled the troll before they got ahead of themselves, saying she donated 60,000 pads out of her pocket during the lockdown. She mentioned how without government assistance or financial capital, making pads is a costly affair.

Lerato called out the peep for being a hypocrite, saying they should also take responsibility for the issues women face daily instead of asking celebs to keep giving. 

This prompted the star to call out those who don't use their platforms to speak out against injustices such as period poverty since it isn't "chic".

“Sanitary pads don’t get you drunk or high, aren’t glamorous or fit into the aesthetics on your page, that’s why some of you think what we do is a joke. But, for millions of South Africans, it’s not — period poverty is something which many struggle with as part of their lives!

"And yet is it something so easy to fix,” wrote Lerato.

