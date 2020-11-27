Lerato K: 'You guys are always telling us to give, but you can’t give out a slice of bread'

TV presenter Lerato Kganyago clapped back at a tweep for not doing their research on her charitable work in the fight against period poverty.

With the news of Scotland making access to sanitary pads a legal right, Soweto TV host Lerato K took to Twitter with truth bombs about access to women's health in SA.

The star first called on President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying SA should be following Scotland example for all to have access to sanitary products.

“If Scotland can do this, why can’t we, Cyril Ramaphosa. Every girl child and woman who struggles to have access to sanitary products looks up to you to help us make period poverty history!” tweeted the star.