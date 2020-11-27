Lorna Maseko to appear on American morning show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

At the beginning of the month, Lorna bagged an Icon Award at the Hospitality Counsel's annual Luxe Restaurant Awards.

The awards, which aim to “celebrate the finest contributions to the SA restaurant sector”, were handed out at a glam ceremony in Johannesburg.

In March, Lorna's cookbook, Celebrate with Lorna Maseko, bagged two awards at the international Gourmand 2020 awards.

She won in the best celebrity chef cookbook and best international cookbook categories.

The self-taught chef told the Sunday Times last year that she was not going to pay no mind to anyone who said she was not a real chef.

“Some people would say I am not a proper chef but learning how to do things in your own kitchen is a trial-and-error situation. It's like dancing because of the repetitiveness — working at something until you perfect it.

“The days of being without a qualification holding you back are gone. Now there's a level of craftiness you have to have naturally to do the job.”