Makhadzi to Master KG: 'Congratulations my virginity-breaker'

While hitmaker Master KG is out here collecting accolades, his ex-girlfriend, singer Makhadzi, is letting it be known that her “virginity-breaker” is totally deserving of those awards and more.

Following a record-breaking eight award wins in just three weeks, Master KG became the talk on social streets after he bagged his latest win, an Icon of The Year award, at the SA Style awards this past Sunday.

But many tweeps were puzzled by the accolade, as they did not see Master KG as a very “fashion forward person”. However, his former bae Makhadzi felt that the award fitted him perfectly.

Taking to Twitter, the Limpopo-born songstress congratulated the Jerusalema hitmaker on his win, which led to tweeps stanning even harder at her level of maturity, seeing that there's no bad blood between them.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Makhadzi said the only thing she wanted people to know her for was her performances and music rather than personal issues.

“However, because people already knew of my relationship, there was nothing I could do but wish him the best. My other wish is SA to know about my music only.”