Makhadzi to Master KG: 'Congratulations my virginity-breaker'

27 November 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Limpopo musician Makhadzi believes her ex-lover Master KG deserves all his awards.
Image: Instagram/Makhadzi

While hitmaker Master KG is out here collecting accolades, his ex-girlfriend, singer Makhadzi, is letting it be known that her “virginity-breaker” is totally deserving of those awards and more. 

Following a record-breaking eight award wins in just three weeks, Master KG became the talk on social streets after he bagged his latest win, an Icon of The Year award, at the SA Style awards this past Sunday.

But many tweeps were puzzled by the accolade, as they did not see Master KG as a very “fashion forward person”. However, his former bae Makhadzi felt that the award fitted him perfectly. 

Taking to Twitter, the Limpopo-born songstress congratulated the Jerusalema hitmaker on his win, which led to tweeps stanning even harder at her level of maturity, seeing that there's no bad blood between them.  

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Makhadzi said the only thing she wanted people to know her for was her performances and music rather than personal issues. 

“However, because people already knew of my relationship, there was nothing I could do but wish him the best. My other wish is SA to know about my music only.”

In August, the couple revealed that they weren't an item any more.

After a flood of questions on social media about the status of their relationship, Master KG revealed to his fans that they had split amicably to focus on their careers.

“Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago ... to focus on our careers. We are still young and we still need to achieve big things. (We) hope everyone understands and respects that. I am no longer going to answer anything related to this. Thanks,” Master KG said.

Commenting on the Facebook post verifying Master KG's words, Makhadzi said, “Indeed it is true, it has come to an end, our relationship. Kindly respect our decisions.”

