Shona Ferguson says his inner peace comes from 'cutting off people'

Even though being one of Mzansi's power couples means the Fergusons are often subjected to public scrutiny, Shona Ferguson has revealed he's learnt to protect his peace and block negative energy.

In a social media post, Shona lifted the lid on how he's found inner peace by “cutting off” certain people, with his wife Connie Ferguson backing him up saying, “You and I both”.

Sharing a black picture with white bold fonts, Shona wrote, “The level of inner peace I have found is extremely dangerous because anything or anyone that disturbs it, is gone.

“My cut off game is on a 100!” he remarked.