'We hope there's a season two at some point': Mmusi Maimane weighs in on 'Queen Sono' being cancelled

News that Netflix's hit South African series Queen Sono has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic has been met with disappointment from many fans, including One SA leader Mmusi Maimane.

The show's director, Kagiso Lediga, shared the news with fans on Twitter, saying it was “another casualty of 2020".

“Thank you to all the fans and awesome team behind Queen Sono for the magic,” he said.

The show was initially renewed for a second season after a successful season one, with TshisaLIVE reporting in April that filming was set to start later this year.

“I am so excited by the appetite for African stories and that Netflix is continuing to partner with us to bring to life the next chapter of Queen’s story and showcase it to the world,” Kagiso said at the time.

The first season holds a 91% critic’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was described by movie critics as “an Alias-esque espionage drama with a distinctive South African backdrop”.

It was shot in 37 locations across the continent, including cities in SA, Nigeria, Kenya, and Zanzibar.

Reacting to the news that season two was cancelled, Maimane said, “We hope that there is a season two at some point after this pandemic dies down.”