Will.i.am 'apologises' to DJ Lag: 'I obviously got the credit information wrong'

American award-winning producer and Black Eyed Peas frontman, Will.i.am, has publicly apologised for plagiarising SA's very own DJ Lag's 2017 hit Ice Drop in Megan Ryte's new song, Culture.

All week social media users expressed outrage on Twitter over Megan Ryte “biting” DJ Lag's beat for the track Culture, which features Will.i.am and A$AP Ferg.

In an Instagram video he posted, Will.i.am took full responsibility for the plagiarism dispute and expressed that Megan was not to blame.

“I’m here to clear up the situation between the song Culture and Ice Drop by DJ Lag. First I want to take the time to apologise to Megan Ryte from the bottom of my heart. Megan, I am truly sorry for putting you in this situation.

“Megan didn’t do anything wrong. The person who is at fault is myself. When the song was turned in I turned in the credit information to Megan and I obviously got the credit information wrong”, he stated.

While the American producer went on express that Megan did not deserve the hate being thrown at her, he stated that he realised he got the information wrong and wanted to fix it, however, it was too late.

“I apologise to DJ Lag. You are an awesome producer, you have an amazing future ahead of you and I’m so sorry for getting the information wrong”, he concluded in the video.