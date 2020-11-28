Cassper Nyovest: 'People still say we got this far through guess work'
Platinum-certified hitmaker Cassper Nyovest said when it comes to being an industry giant, nobody can touch him and he had the receipts to prove it.
With the year wrapping up, AMN star Cassper took to Twitter to reflect on his achievements over the year despite the Covid-19 struggle being way too real.
The musician said it wasn't luck that landed him on top, adding that it was only through hard work and perfecting his craft, that he has been able to top the charts for years.
In true Cass style, he also found a way to mention that he owns the masters to his music, something which isn't very common in the industry.
“People still say we got this far through guesswork. We studied and studied and studied until we knew exactly what we were doing. That's why I'm still here 5 albums later. At no. 1! Signed to me! All of my albums are owned by me! Nobody has done it like me. Legend!” Cassper wrote.
The rapper has previously commented on the ongoing debate about artists owning their masters.
Earlier this year Kanye West took to Twitter claiming that Universal Records, who own the master copies of his six albums, won't sell them back to him because they know he can finally afford them with his billionaire status and all.
Cass brought the conversation to SA, saying that SA rappers would be in the same predicament as Kanye in the future.
However, tweeps thought the star was going for the jugular and had it in for Kanye. The Bonginkosi hitmaker cleared the air and dropped some advice for those who misunderstood his point of view.
“Every time I give out game y'all think I'm dissing ni***s. Learn, take the info. These are real jewels I be dropping on y'all. When I was talking about owning your Masters 6 years ago y'all slept on the topic. Now y'all wanna talk cause Kanye is tweeting. I hope da kids are learning.”