Cassper Nyovest says rapping on amapiano beats had him lose out on industry rewards
Cassper Nyovest said he remains a legend despite being snubbed for not being “hip hop” enough for the industry.
Cassper isn't everyone's cup of tea, but there's no denying that the star has more than earned his seat at the table. Heck, Mufasa is at the top of the game right now!
However, industry giants have pushed him aside because of creative differences. Cassper took to Twitter to make a point to those who kept him off a list of SA's best in the rap game. He said that because the industry puts artists into a “hip hop box”, they are killing their integrity.
“Kana last year I wasn't on that list cause I rapped on piano and kwaito beats. Hahaha! They said I would be mad and rant to create talkabilty. Then shhhhh ... Y'all killing your own credibility and the culture is also going to the pits. What will remain is the real! Legend!” tweeted Cassper.
This isn't the first time Cassper has made fans aware that he is breaking boundaries in the rap world. Earlier this month the star said that he pioneered rappers incorporating amapiano into their sound.
Cassper says despite the hate he got, everybody started doing it like Mufasa.
“Lmao ... How funny? I made it OK for rappers to rap on amapiano. They were dissing me all year, now rappers are all over the sound. I've moved and I'm doing drill now and they dissing me again. Watch what happens next year when all the children are drilling. Trendsetter Nyoviver!!!”