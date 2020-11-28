LOL! Here’s why Lerato K’s bestie called her out for eating chicken

TV presenter Lerato Kganyago said she got food poisoning from eating chicken, but her bestie thinks it could be something much worse.

For some people, giving up meat to "go green" is an attempt to help save the planet from environmental ruin.

However, we all have that friend whose reasons for being vegetarian are confusing, to say the least.

Lerato K, known for her entertaining moments on the TL, shared an update on her health and friendship. After getting food poisoning from chicken, her vegetarian friend said the chicken suffered a gruesome death, which is why she advised Lerato not to eat meat.

“Told my vegetarian friend I got food poisoning from the chicken I ate yesterday.

Her: 'That chicken got choked by fumes from a truck, then fainted and got hit by a bus, and got run over by the guy on a bicycle. That’s why you shouldn’t eat meat,” Lerato wrote.