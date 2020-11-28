Not Again! Lasizwe claps back at homophobic troll after posting a drag look

YouTube comedian Lasizwe took to Twitter with his latest fabulous transformation but yet again had to defend himself against trolls.

Ever since he went viral with his sketches that had the nation in stitches, Lasizwe has had homophobic and even transphobic insults thrown his away. Though he has built up a thick skin and laughs at the haters now, that doesn't stop trolls from creeping into his mentions and replies.

This week the TV personality reminded us that he deflects the haters with ease: it's just part of the job when you're a social media sensation.

The Fake It 'Til You Make It star posted a photoset of himself dressed in drag, donning a gold short tracksuit and pigtails. Most of his fans were living for his look.

However, there were some who felt like Lasizwe wasn't eating it up, at all.