Not Again! Lasizwe claps back at homophobic troll after posting a drag look
YouTube comedian Lasizwe took to Twitter with his latest fabulous transformation but yet again had to defend himself against trolls.
Ever since he went viral with his sketches that had the nation in stitches, Lasizwe has had homophobic and even transphobic insults thrown his away. Though he has built up a thick skin and laughs at the haters now, that doesn't stop trolls from creeping into his mentions and replies.
This week the TV personality reminded us that he deflects the haters with ease: it's just part of the job when you're a social media sensation.
The Fake It 'Til You Make It star posted a photoset of himself dressed in drag, donning a gold short tracksuit and pigtails. Most of his fans were living for his look.
However, there were some who felt like Lasizwe wasn't eating it up, at all.
The tweet captioned, 'You said what?', caught the attention of trolls because they had some questions about what was going on with his pants.
Annoyed with the intrusive peeps filling up his replies, the star replied to a troll who was clearly out of line.
After the tweep in question Photoshopped a crude image onto Lasizwe's pants, he laughed it off with a clapback.
“You have so (much) time on your hands,” replied the Youtuber.
This isn't Lasizwe's first rodeo when it comes to dealing with homophobia on the TL.
Earlier this year, the MTV star said he wants children in schools to be taught about the LGBT+ community. But not all of his fans were on board with his call to action, with many saying that LGBT+ issues shouldn't be discussed with children.
Lasizwe responded to the backlash by saying that educating the world on queer issues should start from childhood.
“Why are we refusing to teach our children about homosexuality and same-sex love? I feel like it’s important for kids to understand that It’s OK for dad, uncle or brother to date or even marry the same gender without being judged or crucified for being themselves!” tweeted Lasizwe.