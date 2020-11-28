Oskido: Learn the difference between 'good things are coming' and 'good things require effort'
Record producer and DJ Oskido had some lessons for the TL this week on patience, growth and working hard to make it big.
The star often drops pearls of wisdom on the TL, hoping to pass on some of the knowledge acquired during his decades of experience in the music industry.
This week, in a series of motivational tweets, Oskido got candid with followers. He wanted to remind fans that nothing in life comes handed to you on a silver platter. He also said time and patience were the keys to success.
“Learn the difference between 'good things are coming' and 'good things require effort'. Patience and action go hand-in-hand. Give it all you’ve got, but give it time too. Trust it will happen, even when things slow down. Doubt will only create resistance” Oskido said.
The Dlala Piano hitmaker went on to ensure that there is enough love going around the world, and that understanding and compassion go hand in hand.
“It's easy to judge. It's more difficult to understand. Understanding requires compassion, patience, and a willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods. Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow,” wrote Oskido.
His peers and colleagues often look to Oskido for advice and regard him as a teacher figure, with his years of contribution to the arts under his belt.
Radio host DJ Fresh once recounted a story on Twitter about when he was still a rookie in the game. He said that he was so nervous about his first time on the decks with Oskido at a gig that he was “poop” scared.
"(I) was still learning how to mix! Introduced myself to Oskido at a gig ... he needed a quick loo break and asked me to play the next song!!! Was poop scared but wasn’t about to tell him that I am still learning ...”