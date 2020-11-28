Oskido: Learn the difference between 'good things are coming' and 'good things require effort'

Record producer and DJ Oskido had some lessons for the TL this week on patience, growth and working hard to make it big.

The star often drops pearls of wisdom on the TL, hoping to pass on some of the knowledge acquired during his decades of experience in the music industry.

This week, in a series of motivational tweets, Oskido got candid with followers. He wanted to remind fans that nothing in life comes handed to you on a silver platter. He also said time and patience were the keys to success.

“Learn the difference between 'good things are coming' and 'good things require effort'. Patience and action go hand-in-hand. Give it all you’ve got, but give it time too. Trust it will happen, even when things slow down. Doubt will only create resistance” Oskido said.