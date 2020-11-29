Cute! Dineo Langa thanks mom KG Moeketsi for raising her in the studio
Actress Dineo Langa got nostalgic with her mom this week, reminding us that she was basically born to be famous.
With star power running through her blood, former The Queen actress Dineo has probably been a thespian since she was in diapers.
This week Dineo, together with veteran radio host mommy KG Moeketsi, gave us a glimpse into how her childhood opened doors for her to be in the spotlight.
KG tweeted about being a single mom, saying she raised her children while she was in the studio. The media personality wanted to show solidarity with mothers who "carry cargo to work".
“I raised both my children partly in the studios of the radio stations I worked for. When you’d hear me do an impeccable link on air, I had spent the last few secs before then telling my babies to hush. They understood. Here’s to moms who are sometimes forced to carry cargo to work,” KG wrote.
I raised both my children partly in the studios of the radio stations I worked for. When you’d hear me do an impeccable link on air, I had spent the last few secs before then telling my babies to hush.They understood. Here’s to Moms who are sometimes forced to carry cargo to work— Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) November 21, 2020
Daughter Dineo chimed in with a heartfelt tweet saying she is eternally grateful for growing up surrounded by artists in the studio. She believes it prepared her for her future in front of the camera.
“I count this as one of the coolest things about my childhood. Shout out to you for still being awesome while managing me being in the space,” said Dineo.
I count this as one of the coolest things about my childhood. Shout out to you for still being an awesome whilst managing me being in the space https://t.co/5XnhrIfEnu— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) November 21, 2020
Dineo has opened up about her childhood in the past.
In an interview with Channel 24, the star recounted the days she would visit her mother at the SABC studios. One of her most treasure moments was when she met the late former president Nelson Mandela.
“The most special has to be when my mother, who was the first black woman to have a breakfast show at the time, interviewed and took me to work with her that day so I could meet him,” said Dineo.