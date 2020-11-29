Cute! Dineo Langa thanks mom KG Moeketsi for raising her in the studio

Actress Dineo Langa got nostalgic with her mom this week, reminding us that she was basically born to be famous.

With star power running through her blood, former The Queen actress Dineo has probably been a thespian since she was in diapers.

This week Dineo, together with veteran radio host mommy KG Moeketsi, gave us a glimpse into how her childhood opened doors for her to be in the spotlight.

KG tweeted about being a single mom, saying she raised her children while she was in the studio. The media personality wanted to show solidarity with mothers who "carry cargo to work".

“I raised both my children partly in the studios of the radio stations I worked for. When you’d hear me do an impeccable link on air, I had spent the last few secs before then telling my babies to hush. They understood. Here’s to moms who are sometimes forced to carry cargo to work,” KG wrote.