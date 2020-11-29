Rami Chuene: Gender-based violence is not a tick on a government calendar

Isono star Rami Chuene took to Twitter this week with a reminder for SA that GBV (gender-based violence) is a much larger issue than a tick on the government calendar as the annual 16 days of activism campaign.

As we were reminded earlier this year by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the second-largest pandemic SA is faced with is gender-based violence. The coronavirus may be at the forefront of our lives right now, but that hasn't stopped the rest of our world from crumbling.

Actress Rami has often been vocal expressing her views on violence against women in SA and with the commencement of the annual 16 days against GBV campaign, the star took to Twitter with some mental notes for anyone participating in the campaign.

She reminded fans of the need to empower survivors.

“Gender-Based Violence is NOT an event, NOT a tick in government calendar, NOT a campaign. 16 days of activism is a plea and reminder of the daily struggles that victims/survivors of #GBV face. Don’t make it about perpetrators, this is not the platform to ‘hear them out’. Do better,” wrote Rami.