Rami Chuene: Gender-based violence is not a tick on a government calendar
Isono star Rami Chuene took to Twitter this week with a reminder for SA that GBV (gender-based violence) is a much larger issue than a tick on the government calendar as the annual 16 days of activism campaign.
As we were reminded earlier this year by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the second-largest pandemic SA is faced with is gender-based violence. The coronavirus may be at the forefront of our lives right now, but that hasn't stopped the rest of our world from crumbling.
Actress Rami has often been vocal expressing her views on violence against women in SA and with the commencement of the annual 16 days against GBV campaign, the star took to Twitter with some mental notes for anyone participating in the campaign.
She reminded fans of the need to empower survivors.
“Gender-Based Violence is NOT an event, NOT a tick in government calendar, NOT a campaign. 16 days of activism is a plea and reminder of the daily struggles that victims/survivors of #GBV face. Don’t make it about perpetrators, this is not the platform to ‘hear them out’. Do better,” wrote Rami.
Truth, the are perpetrators right now who are silencing women and children, Victims are reading these tweets and reading the messages and still feel hopeless, lets share as much information as possible to address GBV and Protect victims.#16DaysofActivism #GBV https://t.co/Q2iXbmWLSc— #TweetAnalyst😌 (@YakaFortune) November 25, 2020
Earlier this year after the president addressed the nation on the “GBV pandemic”, Rami penned a note to Cyril.
She said men should no longer be allowed to hide their behaviour behind alcoholism.
“We can’t hide men’s behaviour behind alcohol abuse. Men kill in season and out of season. They kill day and night. They kill when drunk and when sober. They kill pushed and totally unprovoked. Men kill, period, my president,” said Rami.