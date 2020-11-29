TshisaLIVE

Rami Chuene: Gender-based violence is not a tick on a government calendar

29 November 2020 - 16:00
Rami Chuene wants to remind fans to do better when it comes to gender-based violence.
Rami Chuene wants to remind fans to do better when it comes to gender-based violence.
Image: Instagram/Rami Chuene

Isono star Rami Chuene took to Twitter this week with a reminder for SA that GBV (gender-based violence) is a much larger issue than a tick on the government calendar as the annual 16 days of activism campaign.

As we were reminded earlier this year by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the second-largest pandemic SA is faced with is gender-based violence. The coronavirus may be at the forefront of our lives right now, but that hasn't stopped the rest of our world from crumbling.

Actress Rami has often been vocal expressing her views on violence against women in SA and with the commencement of the annual 16 days against GBV campaign, the star took to Twitter with some mental notes for anyone participating in the campaign.

She reminded fans of the need to empower survivors.

“Gender-Based Violence is NOT an event, NOT a tick in government calendar, NOT a campaign. 16 days of activism is a plea and reminder of the daily struggles that victims/survivors of #GBV face. Don’t make it about perpetrators, this is not the platform to ‘hear them out’. Do better,” wrote Rami.

Many fans praised the star for her wise words.

Take a look at the tweeps who want to take on Rami's challenge and rise to the plate:

Earlier this year after the president addressed the nation on the “GBV pandemic”, Rami penned a note to Cyril.

She said men should no longer be allowed to hide their behaviour behind alcoholism.

“We can’t hide men’s behaviour behind alcohol abuse. Men kill in season and out of season. They kill day and night. They kill when drunk and when sober. They kill pushed and totally unprovoked. Men kill, period, my president,” said Rami.

READ MORE

Rami Chuene was stopped by a Metro Police officer — all he wanted was to be unblocked on Twitter!

Rami didn't even blink, shem ... the guy is still blocked!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Rami Chuene says Bible classifying homosexuality as 'unnatural' was a 'big mistake'

Her comments were sparked by the reaction to pastor Gerry Rantseli-Elsdon's comments on 'Cheeky Palette'.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | Rami Chuene keeps viewers glued to ‘Isono’ as Jumaima!

It is the acting range that has Rami's fans in tizz mntase... the woman is good!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Makhadzi to Master KG: 'Congratulations my virginity-breaker' TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nesthembu' fans agree that the kids have the 'X' factor! TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson says his inner peace comes from 'cutting off people' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You guys don't know what you want': Thuli Phongolo hits back at Duduzane Zuma ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane & Rorisang Thandekiso totes owned the #JohnVuligate ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
X