TKay Kaula says she's grown to love both her masculine and feminine sides

“I'm definitely connected to my feminine side. I love being a woman and I love women. Yes, I dress in a sense that someone will say I'm very masculine and I love that. I wear it so beautifully but I am so in touch with my feminine side. I'm really happy I am able to be able to balance the two: finding different nuances in different clothing and different ways of just expressing yourself the way you want to. Nobody can box you or tell you what to do,” said TKay.

The star often speaks up about sexuality, with it being the main focus in interviews with artists on her YouTube channel. In a 'get to know me', the star opened up about her coming out story.

TKay told fans that her auntie had called a family meeting. She said that she was caught with a hickey on her neck after her sweet 16th at an all-girl party.

The YouTube host said she tried to deny it at first because she doesn't believe in 'coming out' but now owns her truth.