TshisaLIVE

TKay Kaula says she's grown to love both her masculine and feminine sides

29 November 2020 - 12:00
Host TKay Kaula opens up about her personal journey with gender expression and sexuality.
Host TKay Kaula opens up about her personal journey with gender expression and sexuality.
Image: vis Instagram

Openly lesbian actress TKay Kaula has opened up about being in touch with both her masculine and feminine sides on Trending SA.

Alongside artist Mx Blouse, content creator TKay discussed gender and sexuality hoping to educate the nation about LGBTQI+ identities.

Being openly lesbian, the star is often candid about her sexuality and educating the world on queer issues.

In an episode of Trending SA, TKay opened up about her gender expression, saying  she embraces both her masculine and feminine sides.

“I'm definitely connected to my feminine side. I love being a woman and I love women. Yes, I dress in a sense that someone will say I'm very masculine and I love that. I wear it so beautifully but I am so in touch with my feminine side. I'm really happy I am able to be able to balance the two: finding different nuances in different clothing and different ways of just expressing yourself the way you want to. Nobody can box you or tell you what to do,” said TKay.

The star often speaks up about sexuality, with it being the main focus in interviews with artists on her YouTube channel. In a 'get to know me', the star opened up about her coming out story.

TKay told fans that her auntie had called a family meeting. She said that she was caught with a hickey on her neck after her sweet 16th at an all-girl party.

The YouTube host said she tried to deny it at first because she doesn't believe in 'coming out' but now owns her truth.

READ MORE

Somizi pokes fun at 'haters' with the humorous title of his new cookbook

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung was a man on a mission when he took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that his long-awaited cookbook is due to be released ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Lasizwe stands by his opinion that education on homosexuality should start as young as 7 years

"I feel like it’s important for kids to understand that It’s okay for dad, uncle or brother to date or even marry the same gender without being ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Stogie T issues apology amid 'homophobic' tweet backlash

"So you guys are like gay gay? Salute man, gotta live your truth. You can count on T to defend your right to be who you are," Stogie wrote.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Makhadzi to Master KG: 'Congratulations my virginity-breaker' TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nesthembu' fans agree that the kids have the 'X' factor! TshisaLIVE
  3. Shona Ferguson says his inner peace comes from 'cutting off people' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You guys don't know what you want': Thuli Phongolo hits back at Duduzane Zuma ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Unathi Nkayi defends herself after fan calls her 'rude' for refusing to take a ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
X