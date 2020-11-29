TKay Kaula says she's grown to love both her masculine and feminine sides
Openly lesbian actress TKay Kaula has opened up about being in touch with both her masculine and feminine sides on Trending SA.
Alongside artist Mx Blouse, content creator TKay discussed gender and sexuality hoping to educate the nation about LGBTQI+ identities.
Being openly lesbian, the star is often candid about her sexuality and educating the world on queer issues.
In an episode of Trending SA, TKay opened up about her gender expression, saying she embraces both her masculine and feminine sides.
“I'm definitely connected to my feminine side. I love being a woman and I love women. Yes, I dress in a sense that someone will say I'm very masculine and I love that. I wear it so beautifully but I am so in touch with my feminine side. I'm really happy I am able to be able to balance the two: finding different nuances in different clothing and different ways of just expressing yourself the way you want to. Nobody can box you or tell you what to do,” said TKay.
The star often speaks up about sexuality, with it being the main focus in interviews with artists on her YouTube channel. In a 'get to know me', the star opened up about her coming out story.
TKay told fans that her auntie had called a family meeting. She said that she was caught with a hickey on her neck after her sweet 16th at an all-girl party.
The YouTube host said she tried to deny it at first because she doesn't believe in 'coming out' but now owns her truth.