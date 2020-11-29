WATCH | Nadia Jaftha played the ‘towel prank’ on her mom & left the net in stitches!
Recording artist and influencer Nadia Jaftha had the internet LOL-ing after she pulled the viral Tik Tok towel prank on her mom.
Though Nadia is known for her fab looks on the socials, she shows the TL her comedic side every once in a while. This week the star pranked her mom in a video that went for viral for the most hilarious reasons.
Nadia is seen wearing a towel wrapped around her body and talking to the camera as if she were addressing her fans while her mom was in the room.
She “told fans” that she had a rash underneath her towel. As she was about to drop the towel to reveal all, Mama Jaftha swooped in to save her daughter.
Needless to say, Nadia's mother wasn't too happy when she found out that it was all a prank.
Watch the full video here:
Omg I just saw Nadia Jafta’s towel prank on her mom and I am CRYING! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/vSyUzEKNjP— Sunshine 💛🌞 (@AndaManeli) November 26, 2020
The internet was in stitches and even had a couple of memes up their sleeves of the mother-daughter duo, take a look:
She tackled her daughter😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Co6p5YPqH5— Alhaji Mack (@_Blentleman) November 26, 2020
If I tried this with my mom, I’d be inviting death too early 😂 https://t.co/PvGaa41vkQ— VUGUTSA (@DioneVee) November 26, 2020
Lol a rugby 🏉 team needs to recruit this woman because that tackle is second to none 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/bOab5BoreA— Angélique G. (@A_Gatsinzi) November 27, 2020
This isn't the first time Nadia has played a practical joke on her mom (and it's probably the reason for her reaction this time!)
Earlier this year she pulled a prank call on her mom, lying that the police were chasing her.
She asked her mom to actually fall down stairs, since that was the “excuse” she gave the cops as to why she was supposedly speeding.
Her momma clearly wasn't going to deal with her nonsense. She told her daughter: “No my dear, let the f***** cops catch you. Why are you driving? Stay still.”