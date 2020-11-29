WATCH | Nadia Jaftha played the ‘towel prank’ on her mom & left the net in stitches!

Recording artist and influencer Nadia Jaftha had the internet LOL-ing after she pulled the viral Tik Tok towel prank on her mom.

Though Nadia is known for her fab looks on the socials, she shows the TL her comedic side every once in a while. This week the star pranked her mom in a video that went for viral for the most hilarious reasons.

Nadia is seen wearing a towel wrapped around her body and talking to the camera as if she were addressing her fans while her mom was in the room.

She “told fans” that she had a rash underneath her towel. As she was about to drop the towel to reveal all, Mama Jaftha swooped in to save her daughter.

Needless to say, Nadia's mother wasn't too happy when she found out that it was all a prank.

Watch the full video here: