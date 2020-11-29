WATCH | Natasha Thahane serenades the TL with her impressive piano skills

TshisaLIVE

29 November 2020 - 14:00
Actress Natasha Thahane is a keyboard player of note.
Image: Natasha Thahane via Instagram

Blood and Water actress Natasha Thahane took to Twitter to show off her keyboard skills, and tweeps think she's a true musical prodigy!

Though Mzansi has plenty of triple threats and multitalented celebs, it's always impressive to find out a fave's hidden talents.

This week, Natasha impressed fans with an inspiring performance on the keys. The star posted a video of her musical stylings to Twitter.

Alongside Idols SA's Tebogo Louw on vocals and guitar, the former The Queen star was seen as backup with her keyboard. However, she stole the show with her skills that could show up Beethoven!

Watch the video below:

Her skills had fans blown away. We know she is a thespian of note, but Natasha was born for more than just the silver screen! 

Here are some of the fans who are hoping the star gets signed, quick!: 

Even though we are new to Natasha “Keys” Thahane the musician, the star has made it clear that she has a deep appreciation for lyric and song.

At her fabulous 25th birthday celebration held earlier on this year, the actress treated her friends and family to a day to remember with performances from singer-songwriter Donald and legend Ringo Madlingozi.

For her after-party, the star took the vibes to Rockets in Bryanston with DJ Thuli on deck.

We are living Natasha! Maybe we will see on your name on our Spotify playlists soon.

