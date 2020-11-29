WATCH | Natasha Thahane serenades the TL with her impressive piano skills

Blood and Water actress Natasha Thahane took to Twitter to show off her keyboard skills, and tweeps think she's a true musical prodigy!

Though Mzansi has plenty of triple threats and multitalented celebs, it's always impressive to find out a fave's hidden talents.

This week, Natasha impressed fans with an inspiring performance on the keys. The star posted a video of her musical stylings to Twitter.

Alongside Idols SA's Tebogo Louw on vocals and guitar, the former The Queen star was seen as backup with her keyboard. However, she stole the show with her skills that could show up Beethoven!

Watch the video below: