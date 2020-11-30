IN MEMES | Fans of #YPTMM left shook by couple’s ‘Unisa relationship’
Nothing makes an already spicy show more entertaining than having a guest host like Moshe Ndiki, who is mos def the right guy for the job!
In addition to the crazy scenes that often happen when disgruntled ex-girlfriends or tired current girlfriends go to their partners to demand that they marry them, this week's episode of You Promised To Marry Me saw Moshe shine again when his comical side added light to awkward moments.
Moshe landed on the Twitter trends list for leaving tweeps in stitches when he said the relationship in which Karabo and her partner found looked like it was a course offered by Unisa. So Unisa also trended.
Unlike the usual times Unisa trends — for their distinction students or ridiculously poor online communication — this time Unisa landed on the trends list thanks to Moshe's comedic genius.
The guest host, who tweeps are convinced missed his calling as a comedian, joked that the couple on the show was in a long-distance relationship that looked like the relationships Unisa has with their correspondent students.
Y'all acknowledge each other, but Unisa will reach out when it wants the fees, the assignments and when it's time for exams. Qha!
What do you do when someone proposes marriage but then tells you that they will only marry when the time is right. #YouPromisedToMarryMe— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) November 27, 2020
Sun at 21h00 on Moja LOVE DStv CH 157 pic.twitter.com/5Y85zz7N27
Tweeps drank up Moshe's humour and loved every minute of watching him, especially his Unisa “punchline”.
Here are the memes below.
Moshe did not just say they are corresponding and have a UNISA wedding 😂😂😂 #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/IZV6nUSoWe— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) November 29, 2020
#YouPromisedToMarryMe— Nolz maMlangeni😉 (@Nolz_ml) November 29, 2020
First it was entanglement, now we corresponding. Thiza!!!! pic.twitter.com/XoFAPOpkFF
UNISA relationship 😂😂😂. They are corresponding #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/sBQZLMadIT— Cape Town Twins (@TheCPTtwins) November 29, 2020
Forget entanglement... People are corresponding now#youpromisedtomarryme pic.twitter.com/m25tW8TkC7— YT: Kelly B (@KellyBuys7) November 29, 2020
You are dating but you're not exactly dating you're "corresponding". We learn on this show. #youpromisedtomarryme pic.twitter.com/BL3NvT31IC— Uyanda Mavi 👑 (@Yaya_Mavi) November 29, 2020
Moshe is soo perfect for this show 🤣🤣🤣 #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/zKgrHUpTIB— Zar Gquma (@zaza_libra) November 29, 2020
#youpromisedtomarryme she just said bayajola but its not that deep pic.twitter.com/vHkfnMWMX2— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) November 29, 2020
Corresponding relationships. We learn everyday again #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/G5MeUN0Kai— Phaṱhutshedzo (@Ladysanga) November 29, 2020
Moshe saying "There are plenty of fish in the sea" Kukhona iPilchard, shark, ne tuna 😩😭💀⚰️ #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/POYhMwmY6Q— James_Dlamini (@James__Dlamini) November 29, 2020