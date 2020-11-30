IN MEMES | Fans of #YPTMM left shook by couple’s ‘Unisa relationship’

Nothing makes an already spicy show more entertaining than having a guest host like Moshe Ndiki, who is mos def the right guy for the job!

In addition to the crazy scenes that often happen when disgruntled ex-girlfriends or tired current girlfriends go to their partners to demand that they marry them, this week's episode of You Promised To Marry Me saw Moshe shine again when his comical side added light to awkward moments.

Moshe landed on the Twitter trends list for leaving tweeps in stitches when he said the relationship in which Karabo and her partner found looked like it was a course offered by Unisa. So Unisa also trended.

Unlike the usual times Unisa trends — for their distinction students or ridiculously poor online communication — this time Unisa landed on the trends list thanks to Moshe's comedic genius.

The guest host, who tweeps are convinced missed his calling as a comedian, joked that the couple on the show was in a long-distance relationship that looked like the relationships Unisa has with their correspondent students.

Y'all acknowledge each other, but Unisa will reach out when it wants the fees, the assignments and when it's time for exams. Qha!