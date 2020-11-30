TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Fans of #YPTMM left shook by couple’s ‘Unisa relationship’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
30 November 2020 - 18:00
Moshe Ndiki is one of the guest hosts on 'You Promised To Marry Me'.
Moshe Ndiki is one of the guest hosts on 'You Promised To Marry Me'.
Image: Via Instagram

Nothing makes an already spicy show more entertaining than having a guest host like Moshe Ndiki, who is mos def the right guy for the job!

In addition to the crazy scenes that often happen when disgruntled ex-girlfriends or tired current girlfriends go to their partners to demand that they marry them, this week's episode of You Promised To Marry Me saw Moshe shine again when his comical side added light to awkward moments.

Moshe landed on the Twitter trends list for leaving tweeps in stitches when he said the relationship in which Karabo and her partner found looked like it was a course offered by Unisa. So Unisa also trended.

Unlike the usual times Unisa trends — for their distinction students or ridiculously poor online communication — this time Unisa landed on the trends list thanks to Moshe's comedic genius.

The guest host, who tweeps are convinced missed his calling as a comedian, joked that the couple on the show was in a long-distance relationship that looked like the relationships Unisa has with their correspondent students.

Y'all acknowledge each other, but Unisa will reach out when it wants the fees, the assignments and when it's time for exams. Qha!

Tweeps drank up Moshe's humour and loved every minute of watching him, especially his Unisa “punchline”.

Here are the memes below.

IN MEMES | Here’s why tweeps think Lihle’s friends are trash on #YPTMM

It has everything to do with "drinking gin" and having "trashy friends!"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | Fans think Moshe Ndiki gives Jub Jub a run for his money as #YPTMM host

Fans gave Moshe Ndiki his flowers for his stellar work as a TV presenter in every show he lands
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

IN MEMES | From John vuli gate to lobola refunds — fans of #YPTMM agree that it was a mess

That was one messy episode... it went from You Promised To Marry me to Uyajola 99 real fast!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | All tweeps wanna know from #YPTMM is ... ‘Who are these hot bridesmaids?’

All tweeps want is the bridesmaids' phone numbers ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Makhadzi to Master KG: 'Congratulations my virginity-breaker' TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nesthembu' fans agree that the kids have the 'X' factor! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane & Rorisang Thandekiso totes owned the #JohnVuligate ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Shona Ferguson says his inner peace comes from 'cutting off people' TshisaLIVE
  5. Actress Taraji P. Henson is living for Nandi Madida's new 'do, and so are we TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'If he goes to jail, I must too': Alleged killer Jansen van Vuuren's mother ...
"Murder fugitive" Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren requested a private psychiatric ...
X