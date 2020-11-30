TshisaLIVE

'I’ve never met such an a**' - Loyiso Gijana takes his beef with L-Tido to Twitter

30 November 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Loyiso Gijana calls L-Tido out for his 'bad behaviour'.
Loyiso Gijana calls L-Tido out for his 'bad behaviour'.
Image: Loyiso Gijana's Instagram

Singer Loyiso Gijana has had it with rapper L-Tido, who he believes acts like he's a "god" and treats people like "filth". 

The singer took to Twitter to reveal how his recent encounter with L-Tido left him losing all respect for the Dlala ka Yona hitmaker. 

Loyiso let it be known in his tweet how he didn't care if L-Tido had been in the game for a long time because, according to him, that did not justify L-Tido not being respectful. 

"Treat everyone with kindness," he advised the rapper. 

As many scratched their heads wondering who Loyiso was talking about, he let it be known he was referring to the hip hop heavyweight tagging him in the re-tweet. 

While the former Idols SA contestant called him out and dragged his name on the TL, L-Tido went about life as normal and didn't respond to the singer's remarks. 

WATCH | Lloyiso's rendition of Sam Smith's Pray is freakin' amazing

Lloyiso's got pipes for days!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH: Loyiso Gijana's cover of Amazulu is beautiful

Like most of Mzansi former Idols SA finalist Loyiso Gijana is a huge Amanda Black fan. 
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

'Idols SA' star Loyiso Gijana on depression and falling into a 'dark space'

'I've been in the darkest of places emotionally and no matter what happens in my life, I keep being shifted back into that place'
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Makhadzi to Master KG: 'Congratulations my virginity-breaker' TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nesthembu' fans agree that the kids have the 'X' factor! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane & Rorisang Thandekiso totes owned the #JohnVuligate ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Shona Ferguson says his inner peace comes from 'cutting off people' TshisaLIVE
  5. Actress Taraji P. Henson is living for Nandi Madida's new 'do, and so are we TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
X