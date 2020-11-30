'I’ve never met such an a**' - Loyiso Gijana takes his beef with L-Tido to Twitter
Singer Loyiso Gijana has had it with rapper L-Tido, who he believes acts like he's a "god" and treats people like "filth".
The singer took to Twitter to reveal how his recent encounter with L-Tido left him losing all respect for the Dlala ka Yona hitmaker.
Loyiso let it be known in his tweet how he didn't care if L-Tido had been in the game for a long time because, according to him, that did not justify L-Tido not being respectful.
"Treat everyone with kindness," he advised the rapper.
I seriously don’t care if you’ve been in the game for a long time! Don’t act like you’re a God. Treat everyone with kindness!! My respect for this nigga went from 100 to 0. I’ve never met such an ass! I’m greater then you’ll ever be!!— INDLOVU OUT NOW (@LoyisoGijana) November 27, 2020
As many scratched their heads wondering who Loyiso was talking about, he let it be known he was referring to the hip hop heavyweight tagging him in the re-tweet.
And I’m talking about @L_Tido ! https://t.co/FlXZ4gwBTp— INDLOVU OUT NOW (@LoyisoGijana) November 27, 2020
While the former Idols SA contestant called him out and dragged his name on the TL, L-Tido went about life as normal and didn't respond to the singer's remarks.