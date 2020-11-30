'I’ve never met such an a**' - Loyiso Gijana takes his beef with L-Tido to Twitter

Singer Loyiso Gijana has had it with rapper L-Tido, who he believes acts like he's a "god" and treats people like "filth".

The singer took to Twitter to reveal how his recent encounter with L-Tido left him losing all respect for the Dlala ka Yona hitmaker.

Loyiso let it be known in his tweet how he didn't care if L-Tido had been in the game for a long time because, according to him, that did not justify L-Tido not being respectful.

"Treat everyone with kindness," he advised the rapper.