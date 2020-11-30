Lebo Mashile on Helen Zille: 'She is callous, racist, ignorant, unrepentant'

Last year, Helen sparked outrage several times for her controversial views. From defending her colonialism tweet to her “black privilege” comments on Twitter, the politician rubbed people up the wrong way and made headlines.

In April last year, Helen again defended her infamous colonialism tweet, two years after causing a buzz, where she insisted colonialism wasn't only negative.

In May last year, she refused to apologise for her comments around “black privilege", which she claimed meant looting and being re-elected.

She tweeted: “Amazing. People can run around all day making the most outrageous racial generalisations about a tiny minority in this country by stigmatising 'whiteness', and the sky falls in when you give them a taste of their own medicine. I am not doing double standards anymore.”

Many called on her to apologise about her "black privilege" tweet, but Helen said “whiteness” was a "swear word" used to “stigmatise and marginalise”.

TimesLIVE