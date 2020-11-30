LISTEN | Naima Kay on her musical comeback and lockdown battles

“I didn't really take a break. I was still in the music industry, helping other artists. I am a songwriter, so I was helping others write songs across South Africa. I worked with Professor and Durban's Finest. I also featured on Lvovo's album. I was focusing on my songwriting at the time,” explained Naima.

Speaking about her latest hit single, the star said that she wanted to send a message of belief and hope for the world in a time of crisis.

“It is about bringing hope to people and (to remind people) that God still exists. God is still in control. It's based on things that I experienced during this Covid lockdown.

It shows the good and the bad side: whatever happens, there is still hope,” Naima said.

Naima was also forthright about her own personal lockdown struggles. She said that as an artist, the pandemic stunted her plans.

However, she did learn a lesson or two about saving up those coins.

“Yho, it was really, really, really tough because we couldn't go out. For us artists, our work isebenza nge-people, it involves (other) people most of the time, so we couldn't go anywhere, even the studios were locked,

“The lockdown really taught me a lot. It taught me how to save money. I mustn't say “OK, I have a gig next week so let me spend this money cause I know I'm going to get paid soon'. The lockdown really taught me a lot in terms of saving,” said Naima.