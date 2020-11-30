SNAPS | Inside Theo and wife Vourné's baby shower

Months after revealing that they were expecting their first child together, Mafikizolo singer Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourné decided to throw yet another baby shower for their unborn baby girl.

After their first baby shower a month ago, which had a Mickey Mouse theme, they then threw another one at the weekend with a “pink butterflies” inspired concept.

Attended by family and friends, a stunning but highly expectant Vourné took to Instagram and posted snaps, thanking her mother and husband for a beautiful baby shower. “It was everything and more. Truly appreciate you both soooo much.”

She also captioned another snap, saying, “For this blessing we have prayed for ..." as she waits for the birth of her first child.