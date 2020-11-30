TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Theo and wife Vourné's baby shower

30 November 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife are going to be parents.
Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife are going to be parents.
Image: Theo Kgosinkwe's Instagram

Months after revealing that they were expecting their first child together, Mafikizolo singer Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourné decided to throw yet another baby shower for their unborn baby girl.  

After their first baby shower a month ago, which had a Mickey Mouse theme, they then threw another one at the weekend with a “pink butterflies” inspired concept. 

Attended by family and friends, a stunning but highly expectant Vourné took to Instagram and posted snaps, thanking her mother and husband for a beautiful baby shower. “It was everything and more. Truly appreciate you both soooo much.”

She also captioned another snap, saying, “For this blessing we have prayed for ..." as she waits for the birth of her first child. 

Here are more pictures of Theo and Vourné's “pretty in pink” inspired baby shower.

Swipe right: 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this month, Theo said he was in a great space at the moment and loved being a family man.

“I am a very happy and excited husband. My wife is also really happy. It is during these hard times that we strive to look for something positive, to stay positive despite the challenges. Love always wins, even under lockdown.”

READ MORE

WATCH | Mafikizolo’s Theo Kgosinkwe and wife Vourne are expecting a baby girl

"We prayed for this child and the Lord has granted us what I asked of him"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Mafikizolo’s Theo on love and wedding plans: We are just ordinary people

"You can't let your entire private life be out in public, some things have to be private"
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Halala! Theo Kgosinkwe and Vourne tied the knot

"We couldn’t wait to be husband and wife. Yesterday I married my bestie," Theo said.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Theo Kgosinkwe and his fiancé thank God after recovering from Covid-19

Theo encouraged people not only to wear their masks but to wear the masks properly
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Makhadzi to Master KG: 'Congratulations my virginity-breaker' TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nesthembu' fans agree that the kids have the 'X' factor! TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane & Rorisang Thandekiso totes owned the #JohnVuligate ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Shona Ferguson says his inner peace comes from 'cutting off people' TshisaLIVE
  5. Actress Taraji P. Henson is living for Nandi Madida's new 'do, and so are we TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'If he goes to jail, I must too': Alleged killer Jansen van Vuuren's mother ...
"Murder fugitive" Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren requested a private psychiatric ...
X