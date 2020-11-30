SNAPS | #LoveLivesHere! Nelli Tembe buys boyfriend AKA an expensive gift

And the “2020 Best Girlfriend Awards” goes to ... Nelli Tembe, who just wooed her boo, rapper AKA, with the gift not many women can buy for their man.

It was just the other day that Mzansi thought there was “trouble in paradise”, this after City Press reported at the weekend that the Baddest hitmaker and his girlfriend got into an alleged lovers' quarrel.

However it looks like there's no trouble in sight because AKA and Nelli still seem to be so in love. Uh mean ... What else would inspire a woman to buy an entire 10k gaming console for their bae?

Being the game lover that he is, AKA took to Instagram to brag about the expensive gift his bae bought for him which also brought him to tears.

A PlayStation Five (PS5) retails for more than R10,000 [at selected stores], making AKA one of the first South Africans to get their hands on one of the coveted machines.

With a few snaps of himself passionately hugging the PS5 and a snap of him and his bae, AKA wrote a caption that read, “Thank you baby [Nelli], how did you do it?”