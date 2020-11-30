SNAPS | #LoveLivesHere! Nelli Tembe buys boyfriend AKA an expensive gift

TshisaLIVE

30 November 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Nelli buys AKA the latest Playstation Console, PS5.
And the “2020 Best Girlfriend Awards” goes to ... Nelli Tembe, who just wooed her boo, rapper AKA, with the gift not many women can buy for their man. 

It was just the other day that Mzansi thought there was “trouble in paradise”, this after City Press reported at the weekend that the Baddest hitmaker and his girlfriend got into an alleged lovers' quarrel.

However it looks like there's no trouble in sight because AKA and Nelli still seem to be so  in love. Uh mean ... What else would inspire a woman to buy an entire 10k gaming console for their bae?

Being the game lover that he is, AKA took to Instagram to brag about the expensive gift his bae bought for him which also brought him to tears.

A PlayStation Five (PS5) retails for more than R10,000 [at selected stores], making AKA one of the first South Africans to get their hands on one of the coveted machines. 

With a few snaps of himself passionately hugging the PS5 and a snap of him and his bae, AKA wrote a caption that read, “Thank you baby [Nelli], how did you do it?”

In the wake of the report at the weekend, AKA went about his business as normal while Nelli indirectly poured cold water on the claims by sharing loved-up snaps of them on her Instagram Stories. 

“He for keeps,” Nellie captioned one of the snaps, to which AKA replied, “I love you” in the mentions.

AKA also denied breaking up with Nelli when a fan asked him on Twitter, saying “Hell Naw”.

To prove how madly in love they are, a week ago, at the launch party for his latest limited edition drink Banana Cruz, the Supa Mega was seen cosying up with his bae during the celebrations.

