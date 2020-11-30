SNAPS | Newlywed Sidwell surprises Aamirah with the cutest birthday party
'You won husband Olympics,' a delighted Aamirah said
Just days after tying the knot in a breathtaking outdoor ceremony, Sidwell has already won the "husband of the year" award after he surprised Aamirah with an adorable birthday surprise party.
Clearly here to set the standards in the husband kingdom, Sidwell went all out for his wifey, and had her crying tears of joy when she realised that he - with the help of her friends - had organised a young birthday celebration for her.
"Guys, my husband and some of my favourite friends surprised me. I was so annoyed. I love each and every one of you," a clearly happy Aamirah wrote.
Check out how shocked Aamirah was in the pictures below.
"My surprise birthday celebration yesterday was so special. Thank you to everyone who was present. You’re the best gifts. A few friends and family were missing but there’s always next time. Thank you for this special video Slindile Mhlongo, you’re a keeper. Sidwell, you won husband Olympics," Aamirah wrote.
Newlyweds Sidwell (previously known as Psyfo) and Aamirah went public about their romance in 2017 and have been serving #lovegoals ever since.
They took the most amazing baecations together, and in 2019 Mzansi celebrated their love after Sidwell went down on one knee to ask for Aamirah's hand in marriage.
Fast forward to 2020, and Aamirah and Sidwell are basking in their newlywed glow, and Sidwell is setting the bar pretty high as a hubby, already going all out to celebrate his woman!
This video from Aamirah's day will leave you smiling. That's how much happiness was in there. Check it out by clicking here.