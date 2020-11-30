WATCH | Maphorisa & Kabza De Small flex with stack of US dollar bills & the net can’t deal!
DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's bromance has been a sight to behold since the pair got together and over the weekend, when Maphorisa celebrated Kabza's birthday, he proved his love for his partner in crime with an unexpected gift.
Proving there's nothing out of reach for his fave amapiano DJ, Maphorisa took to his social media to wish Kabza a happy birthday on Saturday. The DJ, dubbed king of amapiano by his fans, was reportedly celebrating his 28th birthday.
Never missing a moment to flex, Lawd Phori also used the opportunity to show off his unique gift for Kabza- a stack of US dollar notes!
In the video Maphorisa shared, the DJ could be seen laughing over how flexing with a stack of foreign currency notes used to be a “hip hop” thing but they were doing it — instead of your favourite rappers — because amapiano was the main boss in the music game at the moment.
Nobody knows for sure just how much Kabza has in his hands, but the way the exchange rate is looking against the dollar, it looked like a helluva lot from where tweeps were standing!
Watch the super flex moment below:
😂😂😂😂 More Life ❤️ @@KabzaDeSmall_ pic.twitter.com/4vQGGa3InO— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) November 27, 2020
The pair formed Scorpion Kings more than two years ago and are still going strong, both by releasing amazing music and in their friendship/brotherhood.
While Kabza is not an avid social media user or one to trend on the TL for anything other than great music, Maphorisa is the exact opposite. Phori has trended for a number of things on Twitter, and on many occasions he's trended for standing up for Kabza when trolls and other DJs (side eyes Prince Kaybee) tried to come for him.
The two men have also achieved a lot as a duo, including producing award-winning music and headlining big music shows. Their biggest achievement is that they kept Mzansi dancing even in the toughest times.
Understandably sentimental, Maphorisa wrote “Happy Birthday mfanaka” with three heart emojis as the caption to the cute video he posted for Kabza on his Instagram Live.
See below:
Happy Birthday mfanaka @KabzaDeSmall_ ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4qcaeysfif— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) November 27, 2020