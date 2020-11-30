WATCH | Maphorisa & Kabza De Small flex with stack of US dollar bills & the net can’t deal!

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's bromance has been a sight to behold since the pair got together and over the weekend, when Maphorisa celebrated Kabza's birthday, he proved his love for his partner in crime with an unexpected gift.

Proving there's nothing out of reach for his fave amapiano DJ, Maphorisa took to his social media to wish Kabza a happy birthday on Saturday. The DJ, dubbed king of amapiano by his fans, was reportedly celebrating his 28th birthday.

Never missing a moment to flex, Lawd Phori also used the opportunity to show off his unique gift for Kabza- a stack of US dollar notes!

In the video Maphorisa shared, the DJ could be seen laughing over how flexing with a stack of foreign currency notes used to be a “hip hop” thing but they were doing it — instead of your favourite rappers — because amapiano was the main boss in the music game at the moment.

Nobody knows for sure just how much Kabza has in his hands, but the way the exchange rate is looking against the dollar, it looked like a helluva lot from where tweeps were standing!

Watch the super flex moment below: