WATCH | Somizi says he wants to work with 'Obani Lababantu' star Gee Six Five

Media personality and Idols SA judge, Somizi, wants to feature in a song with Obani Lababantu hitmaker, Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe.

SomG has been keeping up with Gee Six Five's rising fame and has expressed how serious he is about arranging a real collaboration with the 65-year-old gqom sensation.

With her song, Obani Lababantu, topping the charts, it's no wonder Somizi wants to hop into the studio with the gqom sensation.

Somizi said he first heard the song while he was lazing about in his Dainfern home in Johannesburg. While singing along to the lyrics, Somizi hilariously pointed out that the song might be the biggest thing right now which has been doing the most on the socials.

Taking to Instagram, Somizi shared a video where he played pretend, telling his followers to imagine the song being played on his radio station. He then said that he and Gee Six Five needed to collaborate.

Watch the video here: