WATCH | Somizi says he wants to work with 'Obani Lababantu' star Gee Six Five
Media personality and Idols SA judge, Somizi, wants to feature in a song with Obani Lababantu hitmaker, Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe.
SomG has been keeping up with Gee Six Five's rising fame and has expressed how serious he is about arranging a real collaboration with the 65-year-old gqom sensation.
With her song, Obani Lababantu, topping the charts, it's no wonder Somizi wants to hop into the studio with the gqom sensation.
Somizi said he first heard the song while he was lazing about in his Dainfern home in Johannesburg. While singing along to the lyrics, Somizi hilariously pointed out that the song might be the biggest thing right now which has been doing the most on the socials.
Taking to Instagram, Somizi shared a video where he played pretend, telling his followers to imagine the song being played on his radio station. He then said that he and Gee Six Five needed to collaborate.
Watch the video here:
Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Gee Six Five said she wanted to teach Mzansi to never put a time frame on their dreams.
“I started composing the song in July, writing and singing until the lyrics were in my head. The plan was to do ingwijikhwebu or something that will take the country by storm.
“The message in all this is that it is never too late to become what you want to be. Don’t be afraid to explore your own talents because of the naysayers. I just wanted to do what was never done before,” the retired teacher said.
While her song highlights having haters who always gossip, Gee Six Five revealed to the publication that she had been trying to make it big for more than 20 years.
Her first song was a gospel song she released in 2000 but that did not make waves like her current hit.