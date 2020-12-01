16 Days of Activism: Siv Ngesi joins calls for sex offenders list to be made public

Comedian and TV host Siv Ngesi has called for the national register for sex offenders to be made public, saying people should know who the offenders are.

This week the country kicked off the first week of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said all sectors of society should play their part in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

Taking to Twitter, Siv suggested that making the sex offenders list available could help fight the scourge of GBV and femicide.

He added by making the list available, sex offenders would be named and shamed.

“If someone is a sex offender, we must all know,” he said. “The sex offenders list must be available to the public and updated by the police.”