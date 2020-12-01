IN MEMES | Fans thrilled as Sonto gets her way & Mahlasela gets a bullet in 'Gomora'

Gomora writers gave the people what they ordered on Twitter last week when detective Mahlasela was getting on their nerves and bothering their favourite villain Mam' Sonto.

On Monday's episode of the popular telenovela, Mahlasela thought he had finally found evidence to nail Sonto for the murder of Ntokozo's uncle Mohato. However, that wasn't the case, the truth was that he had obviously stepped right into the trap that Sonto set for him.

So his joy of finding Mohato's corpse was short-lived when Sonto and Mazet pulled up and put bullets in his body. Essentially, the grave he dug while searching for Sonto's skeletons became his.

More than that, Sonto pulled real Chuck Norris moves when she told Mahlasela exactly how she set him up suing the “weak” Ntokozo and how she knew he would go alone because of his paranoia and obsession with getting Sonto behind bars.

Fans were obviously excited at this turn of events because even though Sonto is as evil as they come, Mzansi loves her and all her antics. Others felt that Mahlasela could have lived a bit longer or at least pinned something on Sonto that would stick even if he died, but none of that happened and, once again, the villain won.

