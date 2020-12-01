'It needs my intervention': Somizi on a mission to find Tito Mboweni after chicken stew 'moemish'

Idols SA judge, and avid cook, Somizi has jokingly launched a “finding Tito” campaign to help the finance minister in the kitchen.

Tito Mboweni's culinary skills once again had the streets in a mess when he posted snaps of his chicken stew dinner on Monday night, asking his followers if it finally got their approval.

The “nation's chef” posted pics of the stew in progress from pot to plate, and also announced that he will be cooking at the opening of Uhuru Cafe and Wine Emporium in Limpopo this weekend.