'It needs my intervention': Somizi on a mission to find Tito Mboweni after chicken stew 'moemish'

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
01 December 2020 - 08:00
Somizi wants to help in Tito's kitchen.
Image: Somizi's Instagram

Idols SA judge, and avid cook, Somizi has jokingly launched a “finding Tito” campaign to help the finance minister in the kitchen.

Tito Mboweni's culinary skills once again had the streets in a mess when he posted snaps of his chicken stew dinner on Monday night, asking his followers if it finally got their approval.

The “nation's chef” posted pics of the stew in progress from pot to plate, and also announced that he will be cooking at the opening of Uhuru Cafe and Wine Emporium in Limpopo this weekend.

Somizi hosts a cooking talk show, Dinner at Somizi's, and recently launched a cookbook. He took one look at Tito's dish and launched a mission to “intervene”.

SA. I'm on a mission. I call it Finding Tito, because, wow, the last dish he posted needs my intervention.”

And it seems fans are all here for it, with many urging the finance minister to put down the spatula and accept Somizi's help.

