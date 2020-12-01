'It needs my intervention': Somizi on a mission to find Tito Mboweni after chicken stew 'moemish'
Idols SA judge, and avid cook, Somizi has jokingly launched a “finding Tito” campaign to help the finance minister in the kitchen.
Tito Mboweni's culinary skills once again had the streets in a mess when he posted snaps of his chicken stew dinner on Monday night, asking his followers if it finally got their approval.
The “nation's chef” posted pics of the stew in progress from pot to plate, and also announced that he will be cooking at the opening of Uhuru Cafe and Wine Emporium in Limpopo this weekend.
Is this approved? Progress? I think so. After a long day of hard work, I should settle for this. Right? pic.twitter.com/XtgKW5RFp6— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 30, 2020
So, here we are. Chicken stew. Basic simple meal. Home cooked. pic.twitter.com/EQ9FlqN4ev— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 30, 2020
Somizi hosts a cooking talk show, Dinner at Somizi's, and recently launched a cookbook. He took one look at Tito's dish and launched a mission to “intervene”.
“SA. I'm on a mission. I call it Finding Tito, because, wow, the last dish he posted needs my intervention.”
South Africa im on a mission . I call it FINDING TITO.... because wow the last dish he posted needs my intervention....— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) November 30, 2020
And it seems fans are all here for it, with many urging the finance minister to put down the spatula and accept Somizi's help.
Tito do you read over. Twitter control room is calling do you read pic.twitter.com/pEHaKRz7Rr— LT. GENERAL MAGAGULA (@Badelisaa) November 30, 2020
Is this what u r looking 4?? Bra Tito Smgaga is doing cooking audition n u r the only contestant- u cant mess this up! 😁🙄🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/6I54ndvkLo— Lerato (@LeratoLoveMsg) November 30, 2020
Assamblief SomG we need you to save him pic.twitter.com/6qN8IfyBbQ— 🇩🇪T H A T O🇩🇪 (@skepsel_sa) November 30, 2020
Hey SomG.. ku rweff yaz.. his ingredients are chopped neh? His stew neh...haaaa air-na pic.twitter.com/quaUXvbPoG— Tsonga_nigga (@MARINGA_kev) November 30, 2020