LootLove shuts down troll hating on her post-pregnancy body!
“It took me a while to get here and what I'm not going to do is shame myself and not live my best.”
Media personality LootLove didn't waste time in setting a troll straight after he criticised her post-pregnancy body.
The mother of two had posted snaps looking super cool with her friends over the weekend, when a troll zoomed into one of her pictures to maximise the area around her belly button. In the now-deleted tweet, the troll went on to mock LootLove about her skin not being tight having stretched when she was pregnant.
LootLove didn't let the troll get away with it though, she came for him with a simple but effective clapback.
“Sir, this is what happens when women get pregnant and have kids. Stomach stretches to accommodate life (2 in my case). Welcome to real life my Ni**a,” she said.
Sir, this is what happens when women get pregnant and have kids. Stomach stretches to accommodate life (2 in my case). Welcome to real life my Nigga. 😉 https://t.co/A3l6MbvztD— LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) November 30, 2020
Loot went on to explain why she wasn't willing to subscribe to the dangerous myth that women ought to completely return to their pre-baby bodies after giving birth.
The good sis also reminded everyone that may have said otherwise that she still has a “banging body” ... Tweeps detected no lies there!
“So odd that we’re expected to hide and be insecure about how our bodies change but woah, Miss me with that mess. It took me a while to get here and what I'm not going to do is shame myself and not live my best.”
So odd that we’re expected to hide and be insecure about how our bodies change but woah, Miss me with that mess. It took me a while to get here and what im not going to do is shame myself and not live my best. Body still banging oksalayo!— LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) November 30, 2020
Meanwhile this troll came after Loot just as the radio personality was easing her way back onto the social media streets.
After having initially unravelled before a million strangers on the TL after losing her younger brother, Loot had taken a bit of a break from the socials.
However, it hasn't been all trolls and no love on Loot's TL. Mzansi has continued to send love and light vibes towards LootLove, every time she lays her emotions bare as she grieves the loss of her baby brother.
Just before her recent, more happier posts, the mother of twins took to her Instagram stories to pen a heartfelt note detailing her thoughts as she attempts to move on without her brother.
“And then there was silence. No more knocking on my door asking if I've eaten, no more fake screeching tyres and the girls laughing uncontrollably while you guys play. No more, 'please open the gate my niggz'. No more laughter, no more stories and fun facts about life. The rubrics cube has lost all its colours and turned black. The lights have dimmed. I miss you so much already. I don't know how this life must continue beyond this,” LootLove wrote.