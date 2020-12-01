LootLove shuts down troll hating on her post-pregnancy body!

Media personality LootLove didn't waste time in setting a troll straight after he criticised her post-pregnancy body.

The mother of two had posted snaps looking super cool with her friends over the weekend, when a troll zoomed into one of her pictures to maximise the area around her belly button. In the now-deleted tweet, the troll went on to mock LootLove about her skin not being tight having stretched when she was pregnant.

LootLove didn't let the troll get away with it though, she came for him with a simple but effective clapback.

“Sir, this is what happens when women get pregnant and have kids. Stomach stretches to accommodate life (2 in my case). Welcome to real life my Ni**a,” she said.