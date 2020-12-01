Mihlali Ndamase hits back at parents expecting celebs to be role models for their children
'You don’t give your kids enough to look up to, then you come on the net and want to police people’s behaviour so they can do the job for you'
Parents who expect celebrities to set a good example for their children should think again as influencer Mihlali Ndamase has made it clear she's not here for any of that and definitely won't make it on that list.
While a lot of young people look up to famous people and sometimes copy their lifestyles, the influencer has hit back at parents who put unnecessary pressure on celebs, forgetting who needed to take full accountability for their children's behaviour.
Mihlali's gatvol revelation comes after a young Twitter exchange with a tweep who criticised her for tweeting that she believed in a man more than she believed in herself.
With the tweep calling out Mihlali for being a "bad" role model to the younger generation, the YouTube sensation hit back, saying, "Khayophangela", simply telling the tweep to "Go to work" as she felt her initial tweet was nothing but her being sarcastic.
As her clap back sparked a conversation about why parents expect a lot from celebs, Mihlali then fired another shot, claiming parents who do that don’t give their children enough to look up to.
".Then you come on the internet and police people’s behavior so they can do your job for you," Mihlali said while reiterating that people who get pressed over her tweets were nothing but "dumb".
You don’t give your children enough to look up to, then you come on the internet and police people’s behavior so they can do your job for you.— Mihlali N (@mihlalii_n) November 30, 2020
Niyadika 🤍
People who get pressed over my tweets are so dumb, relax and find something to do with your life 🤍😂— Mihlali N (@mihlalii_n) November 30, 2020