TshisaLIVE

Mihlali Ndamase hits back at parents expecting celebs to be role models for their children

'You don’t give your kids enough to look up to, then you come on the net and want to police people’s behaviour so they can do the job for you'

01 December 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Mihlali Ndamase claps back at parents who expect celebs to be role models for other people's children.
Mihlali Ndamase claps back at parents who expect celebs to be role models for other people's children.
Image: Mihlali N via Instagram

Parents who expect celebrities to set a good example for their children should think again as influencer Mihlali Ndamase has made it clear she's not here for any of that and definitely won't make it on that list. 

While a lot of young people look up to famous people and sometimes copy their lifestyles, the influencer has hit back at parents who put unnecessary pressure on celebs, forgetting who needed to take full accountability for their children's behaviour. 

Mihlali's gatvol revelation comes after a young Twitter exchange with a tweep who criticised her for tweeting that she believed in a man more than she believed in herself. 

With the tweep calling out Mihlali for being a "bad" role model to the younger generation, the YouTube sensation hit back, saying, "Khayophangela", simply telling the tweep to "Go to work" as she felt her initial tweet was nothing but her being sarcastic.  

As her clap back sparked a conversation about why parents expect a lot from celebs, Mihlali then fired another shot, claiming  parents who do that don’t give their children enough to look up to.

".Then you come on the internet and police people’s behavior so they can do your job for you," Mihlali said while reiterating that people who get pressed over her tweets were nothing but "dumb". 

Arg cute! Mihlali N takes time to show love & appreciation for her baby sister

Mihlali is spreading that sisterly love.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mihlali on her acne coming back: 'I’m so tired of dealing with the same thing'

Mihlali gets candid about her acne journey with fans.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Fun vibes & sparkling wine! Inside Bonang’s BNG Nectar launch

"bring a celebration to any occasion" House of BNG know how to throw a party!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Here's why Mihlali’s say over Shane Eagle's viral manhood snap is everything

She responded exactly how men usually do when women post sexy snaps on the TL ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Makhadzi to Master KG: 'Congratulations my virginity-breaker' TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Mshoza’s tombstone and Rasta’s final painting of the kwaito star TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Maphorisa & Kabza De Small flex with stack of US dollar bills & the net ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane & Rorisang Thandekiso totes owned the #JohnVuligate ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | #LoveLivesHere! Nelli Tembe buys boyfriend AKA an expensive gift TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X