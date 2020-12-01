Mihlali Ndamase hits back at parents expecting celebs to be role models for their children

Parents who expect celebrities to set a good example for their children should think again as influencer Mihlali Ndamase has made it clear she's not here for any of that and definitely won't make it on that list.

While a lot of young people look up to famous people and sometimes copy their lifestyles, the influencer has hit back at parents who put unnecessary pressure on celebs, forgetting who needed to take full accountability for their children's behaviour.

Mihlali's gatvol revelation comes after a young Twitter exchange with a tweep who criticised her for tweeting that she believed in a man more than she believed in herself.