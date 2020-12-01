The Fergusons celebrate their anniversary with cute messages to each other
Since cementing their union in 2001, media moguls and Mzansi's power couple, Shona and Connie Ferguson, are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary.
Pushing some serious marriage goals, the couple took to social media to profess their undying love for one another even after so many years, leaving social media users inspired and in their feels.
With a snap of himself with his queen on his lap, Shona took to Instagram and wrote, “We are 19 years old. Congratulations on your wedding anniversary. This journey of life is very easy with you by my side. What we can’t work on together, nothing. I love you melaiti.”
Like one happy wife, Connie also took to Instagram and posted a snap of her love of 19 years who still manages to make her laugh.
“I don’t know what you’re saying here, but the fact that you could still make me laugh 19 years later is all I’ve been praying for. Happy Wedding Anniversary. I love you more every day and thank God!”
Using the words “A true reflection of God’s Love”, their daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson took to Instagram and congratulated them on their union reaching an even greater milestone.
“My parents’ marriage is 19 years!! Happy anniversary Ma & Fah. May your love continue to be a beacon of light and happiness on us all. I love you guys infinitely and abundantly.”
Like a man still deeply in love, in May, Shona took to Instagram and gushed over his wife, posting a heartfelt message that left many having goose bumps.
“I call her the blueprint. This is the face of consistency, the definition of strength and humility. You are power and [the] undisputed queen of television. My rock from day one sharp fede van toeka af. Ntlogele sane ke bolaile, Leave me alone brother, she is the one.”
The media moguls are not shy to declare their love for one another every now and then on social media.
In April on her husband's birthday, Connie wrote a sweet birthday message to her smile keeper. In it, she praised him for being a good husband, father to their children and the coolest grandfather to their grandson.
“To the most humble, most faithful, most loving, most giving, most hardworking and most fun person I know, the love of my life. You are a good father to my children and coolest grandfather,” she passionately wrote.