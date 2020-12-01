The Fergusons celebrate their anniversary with cute messages to each other

Using the words “A true reflection of God’s Love”, their daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson took to Instagram and congratulated them on their union reaching an even greater milestone.

“My parents’ marriage is 19 years!! Happy anniversary Ma & Fah. May your love continue to be a beacon of light and happiness on us all. I love you guys infinitely and abundantly.”

Like a man still deeply in love, in May, Shona took to Instagram and gushed over his wife, posting a heartfelt message that left many having goose bumps.

“I call her the blueprint. This is the face of consistency, the definition of strength and humility. You are power and [the] undisputed queen of television. My rock from day one sharp fede van toeka af. Ntlogele sane ke bolaile, Leave me alone brother, she is the one.”

The media moguls are not shy to declare their love for one another every now and then on social media.

In April on her husband's birthday, Connie wrote a sweet birthday message to her smile keeper. In it, she praised him for being a good husband, father to their children and the coolest grandfather to their grandson.

“To the most humble, most faithful, most loving, most giving, most hardworking and most fun person I know, the love of my life. You are a good father to my children and coolest grandfather,” she passionately wrote.