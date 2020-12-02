Barack Obama wouldn't mind Drake portraying him in biopic film

Former US president Barack Obama has given the thumbs-up to rapper Drake's ambition to portray him in a biopic.

Drake first expressed his interest in playing Obama in 2010 during an interview with Paper. Though many know him for his rap skills and hits, October's Very Own kick started his career as a child star acting in Degrassi: The Next Generation and Charlie Bartlett.

While Drake expressed his interest in portraying the life of the 44th US president almost 10 years ago, Obama finally gave the rapper his official “stamp of approval” should the opportunity arise during in a recent interview with Complex’s Speedy Morman.

“I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So if the time comes and he’s ready ...”

Obama added that not only does he give Drake his blessing to portray him — but his daughters would too.

“Drake has, more importantly, I think, my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it,” Obama said.

Watch the full interview below: