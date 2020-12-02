TshisaLIVE

Barack Obama wouldn't mind Drake portraying him in biopic film

“I will say this. Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he’s ready ...”

02 December 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Barack Obama gives Drake the greenlight to portray him in a future biopic.
Barack Obama gives Drake the greenlight to portray him in a future biopic.
Image: Gabe Ginsberg/ Getty Images

Former US president Barack Obama has given the thumbs-up to rapper Drake's ambition to portray him in a biopic.

Drake first expressed his interest in playing Obama in 2010 during an interview with Paper. Though many know him for his rap skills and hits, October's Very Own kick started his career as a child star acting in Degrassi: The Next Generation and Charlie Bartlett.

While Drake expressed his interest in portraying the life of the 44th US president almost 10 years ago, Obama finally gave the rapper his official “stamp of approval” should the opportunity arise during in a recent interview with Complex’s Speedy Morman.

“I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So if the time comes and he’s ready ...”

Obama added that not only does he give Drake his blessing to portray him — but his daughters would too.

“Drake has, more importantly, I think, my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it,” Obama said.

Watch the full interview below:

During an interview with Paper years ago, Drake said, “I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him. I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice.

“If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions. Slowly but surely, I’m not in the study mode because nobody’s called me about anything, but I just pay attention so when the day comes I’m not scrambling to learn how to speak like him,” Drake said.

The God's Plan hitmaker wouldn’t be the first to portray Obama. He’s already been represented by Kingsley Ben-Adir on The Comey Rule via Showtime. Parker Sawyers also portrayed the former US president in Richard Tanne’s Southside with You.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Black Coffee thanks Drake for always 'sending the elevator back down'

Black Coffee also sends the elevator back down for others in his own way
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

DJ Black Coffee humbled to have been one of Chadwick Boseman's faves

Meanwhile, Chadwick's Black Panther co-star Michael B Jordan paid an emotional tribute to him.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Barack Obama's 2020 summer playlist: here's who made the list

Former US president Barack Obama has dropped his 2020 summer playlist.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Cassper shoots down suggestions he is at the same level as Drake

"Drake is the biggest artist in the world and I am just Cassper Nyovest."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Mshoza’s tombstone and Rasta’s final painting of the kwaito star TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Maphorisa & Kabza De Small flex with stack of US dollar bills & the net ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Connie and Shona Ferguson melt over their youngest going to her matric farewell TshisaLIVE
  4. Halala! 65-year-old 'Muvhango' actress Vho Masindi earns a PhD TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | #LoveLivesHere! Nelli Tembe buys boyfriend AKA an expensive gift TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X