Barack Obama wouldn't mind Drake portraying him in biopic film
Former US president Barack Obama has given the thumbs-up to rapper Drake's ambition to portray him in a biopic.
Drake first expressed his interest in playing Obama in 2010 during an interview with Paper. Though many know him for his rap skills and hits, October's Very Own kick started his career as a child star acting in Degrassi: The Next Generation and Charlie Bartlett.
While Drake expressed his interest in portraying the life of the 44th US president almost 10 years ago, Obama finally gave the rapper his official “stamp of approval” should the opportunity arise during in a recent interview with Complex’s Speedy Morman.
“I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So if the time comes and he’s ready ...”
Obama added that not only does he give Drake his blessing to portray him — but his daughters would too.
“Drake has, more importantly, I think, my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it,” Obama said.
Watch the full interview below:
During an interview with Paper years ago, Drake said, “I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him. I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice.
“If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions. Slowly but surely, I’m not in the study mode because nobody’s called me about anything, but I just pay attention so when the day comes I’m not scrambling to learn how to speak like him,” Drake said.
The God's Plan hitmaker wouldn’t be the first to portray Obama. He’s already been represented by Kingsley Ben-Adir on The Comey Rule via Showtime. Parker Sawyers also portrayed the former US president in Richard Tanne’s Southside with You.