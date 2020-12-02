From engagement to wedding planning: 4 times Psyfo & Aamirah let fans in on their relationship

Newlyweds Sipho “Psyfo” Ngwenya and Aamirah are among Mzansi's fav couples, and have let fans in on their relationship several times over the past year and a bit.

The pair have been “couple goals” since announcing their relationship more than two years ago and at the weekend announced that they had tied the knot at a small family affair.

Here are four times the couple has let fans in on their relationship.

The proposal

Last year August, Psyfo popped the question to Aamirah while on a trip in Zanzibar, sharing the exciting news with followers on Instagram. He explained that Aamirah arranged the trip in celebration of his birthday.

“Mate shout-out to the space for such an amazing bday gift! All I wanted was to relax a lot so she decided to take me out to the sun and blue waters,” he said.