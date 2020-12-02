TshisaLIVE

From engagement to wedding planning: 4 times Psyfo & Aamirah let fans in on their relationship

02 December 2020
Newlyweds Sipho “Psyfo” Ngwenya and Aamirah are among Mzansi's fav couples, and have let fans in on their relationship several times over the past year and a bit.

The pair have been “couple goals” since announcing their relationship more than two years ago and at the weekend announced that they had tied the knot at a small family affair.

Here are four times the couple has let fans in on their relationship.

The proposal

Last year August, Psyfo popped the question to Aamirah while on a trip in Zanzibar, sharing the exciting news with followers on Instagram. He explained that Aamirah arranged the trip in celebration of his birthday.

“Mate shout-out to the space for such an amazing bday gift! All I wanted was to relax a lot so she decided to take me out to the sun and blue waters,” he said.

The wedding day 

Fast-forward to a year later, the couple announced on their respective social media platforms that they had got married.

“Officially Mr and Mrs! I could not have wanted a better partner to do this with. I love you very much Mrs Ngwenya,” said Psyfo.

Aamirah wrote: “I got married to my best friend on top of a mountain, in my home province and I don’t have all the words to express how happy and in love I am with this man who has been so committed and loyal to me. I have many interesting and funny stories to share about our special day. Overall, I can’t believe we did it, mate.”

Surprise birthday celebration

Just days after saying their “I do's”, Psyfo threw Aamirah a surprise birthday party.

Psyfo went all out for his wife and even made cry tears of joy when she realised that he, with the help of her friends, had organised the birthday celebration for her.

“Guys, my husband and some of my favourite friends surprised me. I was so annoyed. I love each and every one of you,” said Aamirah.

The rollercoaster of planning a wedding 

On Tuesday, Aamirah opened up about the emotional rollercoaster that was planning her wedding.

She took to her Instagram to get a few things off her chest, saying she was sharing not to make anyone feel bad but hoped people learnt they needed to do better when it came to not making other people's celebrations about them.

“What I am trying to say is, even something small can become a big headache because of all the egos you have to nurse. Imagine being sad when you are planning what is meant to be your best day? Because somehow you are struggling to please everyone?”

“The most important lesson I learnt throughout this entire period is that you cannot please everyone. You just can't. It's not possible,” she said.

