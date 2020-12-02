TshisaLIVE

LOL! Sizwe Dhlomo is suspicious about winning lottery numbers

Who would've thought 5-6-7-8-9-10 would leave Mzansi in their feels?

02 December 2020 - 12:00
This week's winning Powerball numbers have Sizwe Dhlomo questioning their legitimacy.
This week's winning Powerball numbers have Sizwe Dhlomo questioning their legitimacy.
Image: File Photo

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has admitted he is a bit suspicious about this week's winning Powerball numbers. This after the National Lottery announced this week's winning numbers are 5-6-7-8-9-10. 

Sizwe took to Twitter to say he was sceptical of the outcomes being real because it seems improbable the consecutive sequence of numbers would happen.

He and many others in the country were shocked that the almost impossible result happened, even though the six numbers, including the bonus number, were "generated randomly".

The star was spitting bars and comical punch lines while alerting fans to his theory that the lottery was allegedly rigged. He said there's no way lottery numbers would ever have you counting as if you're in primary school and, maybe, there was something nefarious going on.

“Bathi tonight’s Lotto numbers are brought to you by Steinhoff!”

“Bathi tonight’s Lotto numbers were administered by Bernie Madoff!” tweeted Sizwe.

While some fans were laughing with Sizwe calling out the Powerball results, others had their own theories about what might have happened.

See for yourself:

After one tweep replied that the outcome is possible, Sizwe said he was shaking his head at the situation. He believes the numbers weren't technically meant to happen.

“Dude, every coding language has a built-in random generator. This is just...SMH!” wrote Sizwe.

Fake qualifications & 33% pass mark logic! Inside Sizwe and Vusi Thembekwayo's latest war of words

Sizwe Dhlomo says he isn't afraid to pull up the receipts.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

The star is no stranger to bringing LOLs to the TL. Earlier this month Sizwe got into a heated exchange with finance guy Vusi Thembekwayo.

The internet was in stitches when Sizwe dropped bombs that stole the show!

After Vusi accused Sizwe of barely passing school, the Kaya FM host came with his "receipts'

“LOL! This is rich coming from you. Aren’t you the guy who faked qualifications from Hult (Hult International Business School) and got removed from the SAVCA `(Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association) board as a result?” said Sizwe.

Sizwe Dhlomo says he held back opinions on Donald Trump's USA for fear of having his visa revoked

As it turns out, he wasn't the only one!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Celebs weigh in on #Bushiris: We should change our country's name to Disneyland

"This Bushiri saga shows me uba people take us for a p$£s!" Anele tweeted.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Fans want Sizwe Dhlomo & Vusi Thembekwayo to take their twar to the boxing ring

It looks like the only way for celebs to settle things is in the boxing ring.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Mshoza’s tombstone and Rasta’s final painting of the kwaito star TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Maphorisa & Kabza De Small flex with stack of US dollar bills & the net ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Connie and Shona Ferguson melt over their youngest going to her matric farewell TshisaLIVE
  4. Halala! 65-year-old 'Muvhango' actress Vho Masindi earns a PhD TshisaLIVE
  5. 'It needs my intervention': Somizi on a mission to find Tito Mboweni after ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X