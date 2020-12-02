LOL! Sizwe Dhlomo is suspicious about winning lottery numbers
Who would've thought 5-6-7-8-9-10 would leave Mzansi in their feels?
Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has admitted he is a bit suspicious about this week's winning Powerball numbers. This after the National Lottery announced this week's winning numbers are 5-6-7-8-9-10.
Sizwe took to Twitter to say he was sceptical of the outcomes being real because it seems improbable the consecutive sequence of numbers would happen.
He and many others in the country were shocked that the almost impossible result happened, even though the six numbers, including the bonus number, were "generated randomly".
The star was spitting bars and comical punch lines while alerting fans to his theory that the lottery was allegedly rigged. He said there's no way lottery numbers would ever have you counting as if you're in primary school and, maybe, there was something nefarious going on.
“Bathi tonight’s Lotto numbers are brought to you by Steinhoff!”
Bathi tonight’s Lotto numbers are brought to you by Steinhoff! 😩😩😩— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) December 1, 2020
“Bathi tonight’s Lotto numbers were administered by Bernie Madoff!” tweeted Sizwe.
While some fans were laughing with Sizwe calling out the Powerball results, others had their own theories about what might have happened.
See for yourself:
"Bathi"a good start to puting your point across 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bKnU7B8TiP— His Majesty (@looney0001) December 1, 2020
@SizweDhlomo aren't they supposed to have "independent" auditors?🧐— Nto Nkosi (@recalcitrant_n) December 1, 2020
A commission will be establish to investigate just watch...😁😁— NHLANHLA KUMALO (@NhlanhlaKumalo3) December 2, 2020
After one tweep replied that the outcome is possible, Sizwe said he was shaking his head at the situation. He believes the numbers weren't technically meant to happen.
“Dude, every coding language has a built-in random generator. This is just...SMH!” wrote Sizwe.
Dude, every coding language has a built in random generator. This is just... SMH! https://t.co/d6cOQwsBCb— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) December 1, 2020
The star is no stranger to bringing LOLs to the TL. Earlier this month Sizwe got into a heated exchange with finance guy Vusi Thembekwayo.
The internet was in stitches when Sizwe dropped bombs that stole the show!
After Vusi accused Sizwe of barely passing school, the Kaya FM host came with his "receipts'
“LOL! This is rich coming from you. Aren’t you the guy who faked qualifications from Hult (Hult International Business School) and got removed from the SAVCA `(Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association) board as a result?” said Sizwe.