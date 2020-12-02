LOL! Sizwe Dhlomo is suspicious about winning lottery numbers

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has admitted he is a bit suspicious about this week's winning Powerball numbers. This after the National Lottery announced this week's winning numbers are 5-6-7-8-9-10.

Sizwe took to Twitter to say he was sceptical of the outcomes being real because it seems improbable the consecutive sequence of numbers would happen.

He and many others in the country were shocked that the almost impossible result happened, even though the six numbers, including the bonus number, were "generated randomly".

The star was spitting bars and comical punch lines while alerting fans to his theory that the lottery was allegedly rigged. He said there's no way lottery numbers would ever have you counting as if you're in primary school and, maybe, there was something nefarious going on.

“Bathi tonight’s Lotto numbers are brought to you by Steinhoff!”