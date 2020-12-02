TshisaLIVE

Mlindo The Vocalist apologises for viral 'drunk' video: 'I will do better next time'

Some tweeps said they believe his drink was spiked but he said it’s a knee injury ...

02 December 2020 - 11:15 By Masego Seemela
There's a viral video of Mlindo the Vocalist appearing to be drunk on stage.
Image: Instagram/ Mlindo the Vocalist

Soul singer Mlindo The Vocalist has apologised to his fans and supporters for the alleged “drunk” video that's doing the rounds on social media. 

The singer found his name on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday evening after the video went viral, showing him struggling to perform on stage while at a gig in Soshanguve, Tshwane, at the weekend.

The video, shared by a tweep who was at the gig, shows Mlindo falling on stage while his team members attempt to carry him off the stage.

While he struggled to get back to his feet, his fans were left wondering what was happening to the singer.

As many people raised their concerns about the disturbing video on Twitter, Mlindo took to social media and released a statement apologising to his fans and supporters for his behaviour. He also said he would do better next time. 

“I would like to sincerely apologise to my supporters and everyone for everything that took place in this past weekend ... I will not get into details but I take full responsibility of my actions, and I will not blame it on anyone but myself.

“I will be better and act better next time.”

Speaking to SowetanLIVE before his apology, Mlindo denied reports that he was drunk and claimed he had only lost balance due to an old knee injury.

"“I have a problem with my knees and yesterday [Monday] the venue was packed and the stage was wet.

“I was performing the last song of the evening and someone pulled me into the crowd and I couldn’t get up, which is why a bodyguard had to come and pick me up. After seeing the videos I can see why people thought I was drunk but I was not. I had been performing well until then.” 

While many tweeps said they believed that the musician was allegedly drunk, others claimed they saw the singer take a drink from the audience, which may have been spiked.

Tweeps have since shared mixed reactions to Mlindo's video. Here are some of the reactions:

TshisaLIVE reached out to Mlindo's management, however they hadn't responded by the time the story was published.

