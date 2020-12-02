Mlindo The Vocalist apologises for viral 'drunk' video: 'I will do better next time'
Some tweeps said they believe his drink was spiked but he said it’s a knee injury ...
Soul singer Mlindo The Vocalist has apologised to his fans and supporters for the alleged “drunk” video that's doing the rounds on social media.
The singer found his name on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday evening after the video went viral, showing him struggling to perform on stage while at a gig in Soshanguve, Tshwane, at the weekend.
The video, shared by a tweep who was at the gig, shows Mlindo falling on stage while his team members attempt to carry him off the stage.
While he struggled to get back to his feet, his fans were left wondering what was happening to the singer.
As many people raised their concerns about the disturbing video on Twitter, Mlindo took to social media and released a statement apologising to his fans and supporters for his behaviour. He also said he would do better next time.
“I would like to sincerely apologise to my supporters and everyone for everything that took place in this past weekend ... I will not get into details but I take full responsibility of my actions, and I will not blame it on anyone but myself.
“I will be better and act better next time.”
Speaking to SowetanLIVE before his apology, Mlindo denied reports that he was drunk and claimed he had only lost balance due to an old knee injury.
"“I have a problem with my knees and yesterday [Monday] the venue was packed and the stage was wet.
“I was performing the last song of the evening and someone pulled me into the crowd and I couldn’t get up, which is why a bodyguard had to come and pick me up. After seeing the videos I can see why people thought I was drunk but I was not. I had been performing well until then.”
While many tweeps said they believed that the musician was allegedly drunk, others claimed they saw the singer take a drink from the audience, which may have been spiked.
This industry is evil my heart tells me it's more than alcohol that did that to Mlindo. The industry guys knows what they did— Cee 🇿🇦 (@Siyanda_Ceee) December 1, 2020
Tweeps have since shared mixed reactions to Mlindo's video. Here are some of the reactions:
I would fire the entire team. From Road Manager to Bookings manager. No ways. When you see your artist is not okay, you get them out of there immediately. https://t.co/GtylaY7ocu— Linda Moeketsi (@LindaMoeketsi) December 1, 2020
Mlindo was drugged , maybe by mistake and yall denying it the same way you deny all this rape , that was not normal !!!!!— Ashley Serakalala (@ashseraka1) December 2, 2020
Mlindo had his bodyguards fortunately (not saying it's okay to drug him), the lady they spiked that drink for was probably going to be raped💔— Kushley Kay (@Kushley_kay) December 2, 2020
we live in hell as ladies uba kanti when you're dancing you have to constantly check your drink that no one will spike it awonwabi ncam https://t.co/WcHHCsTClC
TshisaLIVE reached out to Mlindo's management, however they hadn't responded by the time the story was published.