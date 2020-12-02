Prominent SA theatre personality Malcolm Terrey has died

Renowned local theatre actor Malcolm Terrey has died.

His death was announced on Wednesday, and tributes have been pouring in since.

Industry blog Theatre Lives described Terrey as a drawcard.

“He has written sketches, performed in comedy, played the Dame in a hundred pantomimes and had his audiences rollicking and coming back for more. Take Joburg Follies, devised by Kevin Feather, written and performed by Malcolm, ran for years. Who remembers his take on the Royal Family — him playing each member on the balcony, simply by changing wigs and hats?

“His acting school began ‘on stage’. As a boy growing up in Bournemouth, England, he joined every amdram group there was. For pantomimes, he took his mother’s Singer sewing machine and made his own Dame costumes and wowed his audiences night after night,” Theatre Lives wrote.

In London, he won an audition which sent him naked on to the stage in Oh! Calcutta!, which thankfully brought him south to Lesotho and eventually to SA where he has lived ever since, said Theatre Lives.

“From the vast range of entertainment that is performed on the stage, Malcolm Terrey has commanded a niche all his own; fun, farce and feathers ... and an excellent actor between each of these.”

According to Collett Dawson, a publicist who worked with him, Terrey was a loving and caring man.

“He was such a lovely old-school professional actor; so dedicated and ever so prepared. Always kind, helpful to his colleagues.

“Just a lovely giving and generous man with his knowledge and his theatre expertise. He had crazy British and very intelligent wits that just made everyone laugh. His nickname was ‘mother’, which makes you realise his role. He looked after everyone; he will be hugely missed,” Dawson said.

