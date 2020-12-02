Psyfo’s wife Aamirah says planning her wedding was an ‘extreme sport’

Now that the stress of planning a wedding during a pandemic is behind Sidwell “Psyfo” Ngwenya and his wife Aamirah, the bride has opened up about the emotional rollercoaster that accompanied the process.

Aamirah took to her Instagram to get something off her chest with a lengthy post, explaining that she hoped people learnt they needed to do better when it came to not making other people's celebrations about them.

“A little reminder that we are not perfect and we all have problems. Let’s all agree that celebrating people (in your life/out) should never be an extreme sport. We all need to do better,” she said.

“It’s a beautiful Monday and I am very happy, (this is just) just a little reflection I wanted to share after someone asked me this morning how I felt throughout the planning process right up until the actual day and after. Some people aren’t talking to me about my own wedding, imagine!?" Aamirah said.

Aamirah then acknowledged how selfless her husband was before she went into details of just how stressful it was to plan a signing ceremony/wedding during a global pandemic. One of the biggest things for the new bride was the limitation the pandemic placed on the number of people who could share her big day with her.

“I'm not writing this to make anyone feel bad. I'm just sharing feelings that were in my chest. Everyone who knows me knows I am an open book when it comes to my feelings,” she wrote.

The new wife detailed her guilt over not being able to have all the people she would have originally invited, and how she constantly had to explain to people she was not intentionally cutting them out.

“What I am trying to say is, even something small can become a big headache because of all the egos you have to nurse. Imagine being sad when you are planning what is meant to be your best day? Because somehow you are struggling to please everyone?”

“The most important lesson I learnt throughout this entire period is that you cannot please everyone. You just can't. It's not possible,” she said.

Read the Aamirah's full experience below: Swipe left.