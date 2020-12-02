Simphiwe Dana says industry giants don't really care about their artists

Artist Simphiwe Dana took to Twitter in a rant about the music industry, saying that industry bosses won't do what's in the best interest of their artists.

Simphiwe's observations were sparked by singer Makhadzi's situation. Makhadzi shared with fans at the weekend that she allegedly didn't make a cent off her latest album. According to the Matorokisi hitmaker, who opened up in a tweet detailing her current financial struggles, her manager allegedly exploited her.

Fellow musician Simphiwe sympathised with her and took the opportunity to call out the entertainment industry. In a scathing review of the SA music industry, the Usikhonzile hitmaker said that power members of their industry don't do right by them in this “dog eat dog” world.

“I hope this works out for you sisi. I have no faith in anyone powerful and in charge of musicians doing the right thing by them. Still, it’s a wide, wide world. Good luck. You are important,” tweeted Simphiwe.